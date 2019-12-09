Steve Harvey is facing criticism after hosting the 2019 Miss Universe pageant where he made an off-colour comment during the live show.

Harvey's reputation as a Miss Universe host went for a nosedive in the recent pageant competition. On Sunday's live show, he made an unwelcome joke about the cartel while talking to Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harvey made the joke after he made sure the audience saw that Ms. Colombia's name is on the card as one of the Top 20. He made a reference to his 2015 blunder when he announced the wrong Miss Universe winner. Harvey's response was uncalled for when Tafur jokingly replied that he has been forgiven.

"You've forgiven me. They haven't — the cartel, they're not handling it the same way," he replied.

Harvey's comment reportedly caught Miss Colombia off-guard and she was not able to say anything in response right away. But her video package showed her talking about fighting violence in her country. Likewise, viewers thought he was being "insensitive" for making the cartel joke since it perpetuates stereotypes about South Americans.

OMG Steve Harvey is SO annoying, what a disrespectful man. He is not funny, he is just tedious!#MissUniverse2019 — Angelo E Figueredo (@LordAngeloF) December 9, 2019

That steve harvey comment about colombia and the CARTEL was disrespectuful! He should apologize! Thats not what we are, our artists, our landscapes, our athlets can speak LOUDER @MissUniverse #missuniverse2019 #MissColombia — Pau âž•ðŸ–¤ (@pautorrescol) December 9, 2019

I like how @IAmSteveHarvey makes a joke about the cartel to #MissColombia and then cut to her package and sheâ€™s like â€œIâ€™m a lawyer and have been fighting violence in my country.â€ Get it girl. And Steve, sit down man. #MissUniverse — Spenser Wempe (@SpenserWempe) December 9, 2019

That was not the only blunder Harvey made as Miss Universe 2019 host. Just like his 2015 mishap, he also called the wrong name for the Best National Costume. He called Miss Philippines and the screen showed her picture but Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon was the one who stood beside him. Harvey even gestured at her as the winner before Sekhon corrected him.

And it happened again? Why do always involve our country? ðŸ˜” #MissUniversePhilippines2019 #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/pdR8kwzp0E — J E F F R E Y ðŸŽ¤ (@jepoydizon95) December 9, 2019

they called miss philippines for the national costume and her photo flashed on the screen but malaysia was the one standing right next to steve ðŸ§ @MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019 — queenie SF9 and GOT7 PCD pa rin (@AHGAFANTASIES) December 9, 2019

The "Family Feud" star blamed it on the teleprompter and explained what happened. He also requested the Miss Universe producers to stop messing with him since he can read properly. However, Harvey was right in announcing that Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados won instead of Miss Malaysia.

.@IAmSteveHarvey had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini. ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/L8DpAyNL9I — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019

Netizens thought the organizers had Miss Malaysia stand beside him because she is a runner up and is in costume. Miss Philippines was on the stage as Top 20 but not in her National Costume.

Meanwhile, others believe that the Miss Universe 2019 organizers wanted to make the blunder trend again, just like what happened in 2015 with Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach. Regardless of the correction, fans suggested that Harvey should stop hosting any Miss Universe pageants because of his gaffes. However, his 5-year-hosting contract means that he will still be on the stage at the 2020 pageant.