"Vikings" season 6 returned from a brief hiatus earlier this month and things have not slowed down since then. As the show proceeds with its final season, fans are asked to expect some mind-blowing storylines about their beloved characters. Episode 9 promises to bring one such story.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Vikings" season 6 episode 9. If you don't want to learn more about it, steer away immediately.]

The ninth episode of the sixth season of "Vikings" is going to bring excellent material in Ubbe and Torvi's adventure. Torvi has been on a hunt for Whitehair, who killed her son Hali and has been repeatedly attacking Lagertha's village. With her son gone, the death of her mother-in-law, who has been a close friend to her, left her completely shattered. And she takes off with Ubbe and Gunnhild.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 9 is titled "Resurrection" and it will shed life on Ubbe and Torvi's journey. According to the official description, Ubbe and Torvi meet an unknown wanderer as they roam about Iceland. Details about this person are scarce. Fans will have to wait until next week to learn more about this wanderer.

Meanwhile, Bjorn, who has sworn vengeance for his mother's murder, spends time in reconsidering who his real enemies are and evaluates them on the basis of Erik's scouting mission. As he re-evaluates his plans, he approaches an old enemy to join him in his endeavour. Elsewhere, Ivar reunites with an old ally.

As we gradually approach the end of the epic saga, fans are assured to expect shockers and surprises. Each character is expected to receive a proper ending.

"I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve," series creator Michael Hirst said in a statement as quoted by TV Line, earlier. "Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come," he added.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 9 airs Wednesday, January 29 on History Channel.