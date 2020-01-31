South Cumbria Magistrates sentenced 53-year-old Susan Broadbent for physically assaulting her neighbours. 22-year-old Samantha Wright and her 21-year-old partner, Kyle McTavish, were attacked by Broadbent. Broadbent initially lied about being attacked by McTavish. Broadbent was proven to be the assailant with the help of closed-circuit television footage.

McTavish and his parents had been having problems with Broadbent for over two years. They claimed that the abusive and unstable woman had, on multiple occasions, threatened the family. Scared for their safety, the family had installed CCTV cameras on their property.

On May 21, Wright was standing at the home's backdoor when Broadbent began verbally abusing her. After calling her names, Broadbent alleged that Wright had been sleeping with McTavish's step-father. The verbal confrontation between the two women blew out of proportion when Broadbent resorted to physical violence.

The older woman climbed over the property fence and broke through the back door of McTavish's home. Wright recalled that the aggressive woman had an intent to cause bodily harm. Broadbent first kneed Wright in the stomach.

When Wright was attacked, she was seven weeks pregnant. McTavish shouted at Broadbent that Wright was pregnant. The information did not dissuade the woman. She punched Wright in the face, knocking her glasses off. McTavish tried to prevent the assailant from causing more harm to his partner.

Broadbent hit McTavish and ripped his clothes.

Broadbent was arrested and sentenced yesterday by South Cumbria Magistrates. Before the trial, Broadbent had lied to the police and claimed that McTavish had grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the property. Her claims were rubbished by the CCTV footage.

Wright told The Sun that after the attack, she felt pain in her stomach and was sure she had lost her child. The young couple was taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries. Wright was informed that it was too early for the doctors to tell if the foetus had been damaged or not.

After waiting for four weeks, the couple got the news that the baby was doing fine. In December, Wright gave birth to a healthy baby boy. However, the mother shared that her pregnancy was ruined by Broadbent. Wright remained anxious about the baby's health until he was born.

Court gave Broadbent an eight-week sentence which is suspended for 12 months. She also had to pay £100 for each of her offences, victim surcharge of £115 as well as costs of £620.