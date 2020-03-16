Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child, a girl, two years after they welcomed son, Theodore.

Vogue Williams, who is five and a half months pregnant with a second child, announced the news in an interview with Hello and said she is excited, but at the same time she is also kind of scared.

"We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby," the 34-year-old said.

"It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it's really nice to be here and talking about it now," Williams added.

The model revealed that her second pregnancy journey was much more difficult than her first one, and therefore the couple who has been trying to conceive since last summer kept it under wraps for so long.

"Our journey this time hasn't been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason, we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer," said the model, who was diagnosed with PCOS- polycystic ovary syndrome which can make it more difficult to fall pregnant.

"We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn't as straightforward as it was with Theodore," the media personality said.

Meanwhile, Spencer shared his experience with the pregnancy and said: "We were trying and there was no doubt in my mind in my ability to get Vogue pregnant again – but a bit of time had passed. I wouldn't say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently."

Williams and Matthews have started making preparations to welcome their little bundle of joy, and the model revealed she has already bought "an obscene amount of clothes" for her "little doll." Discussing their ideas on the name of the little one, Matthews said: "There's an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls' names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even."

Meanwhile, Williams quipped that the name would be "nothing absolutely crazy. There's not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not!"