Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews along with the rest of the Middleton family took a vacation at celebrity-favourite Caribbean island St Barts. As per the latest report, the extended holiday has come to an end as Pippa and family take leave of the white-sand beaches and summer sun.

According to Daily Mail, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews and their son Arthur were joined by her Pippa's younger brother James Middleton and his fiancée Aliza Thevenet as they left the islands. The family was clearly bronzed by the summer sun they enjoyed on the luxurious and pristine beaches of the island that is usually one of the most popular destinations for the world's most influential individuals and celebrities.

Pippa adorned a glamorous stripped strappy dress that she paired up with oversize sunglasses. Meanwhile, Arthur wore a colour-coordinated blue and white striped pinafore dress that is reminiscent of one of his cousin Prince George's iconic outfits. While Pippa carried little Arthur in her arms, James Matthews was seen carrying the luggage behind them as they headed towards a private plane.

During the vacation, several times, Pippa was spotted showing off her perfect bikini body. On various occasions, she was seen taking a dip in the seas with her husband and family as well as jogging around the town in the morning. On December 30, Pippa and James Middleton were seen enjoying a boat ride.

While Kate Middleton and Prince William were busy attending traditional family Christmas celebration in Sandringham, Norfolk, the rest of the Middleton family including parents Carole and Michael were busy soaking up the sun on Caribbean beaches.

However, the siblings and their partners appeared to have extended their stay at the resort even after Carole and Michael returned to London. On Sunday morning, Kate's parents were seen attending church service in Sandringham estate. It is believed that James Matthew's brother Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams had also joined the couple briefly for the holiday, previously.