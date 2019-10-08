Gwen Stefani is set to bid goodbye to "The Voice," just one season after she returned for her second tenure on the reality singing competition. The big announcement about the veteran coach's exit was made on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the long-running reality series continues to expand its celebrity coaches list. Stefani has been on the show four times as a full-time coach and twice as a part-time advisor.

So, who will be taking Stefani's place in the judges' panel? According to Deadline, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, will be taking a seat next to Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the spring 2020 season of "The Voice."

"As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick's success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional," said Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. "We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice."

Nick shared the big news with his fans during his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for the promotion of his latest single "Only Human." He expressed his excitement about joining "The Voice" family and being able to train talented people to find "their unique voices."

As for Stefani, she will continue to coach her team in the ongoing "The Voice" season 17. The "Hollaback Girl" girl singer returned to fill in for Adam Levine, who announced his exit in an unexpected twist last year. Apart from the show, Stefani has been busy with her "Just a Girl" residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas featuring in the spring of 2020.

As for Nick, 27, he will be wrapping up his tour with The Jonas Brothers on Feb. 22 and joining the show for its spring cycle. He is a singer, songwriter and actor. Apart from being a part of the band with his brothers Joe and Kevin, Nick has released three solo albums. He was the recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award in 2016.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.