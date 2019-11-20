After some impressive live playoffs performances, "The Voice" season 16 returned for the top 13 eliminations and results episode, Tuesday night. Two artists went home after eliminations and the top 11 artists for the season were revealed.

Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani returned to coaching duty and watched and reacted to the results live. Competing against each other for Top 11 spot were: Team Gwen's Joana Martinez, Myracle Holloway, and Rose Short, Team Blake's Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock, and Cali Wilson, Team Kelly's Max Boyle, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, and Jake Hoot, and Team John's Will Breman, Katie Kadan, and Marybeth Byrd.

Before the results were announced, fans were treated to two non-competition performances. First up were Coach Gwen Stefani and her team singing "Good as Hell." They were followed by Kelly Clarkson and her team for a performance of Cranberries' "Linger" rendition.

The three artists with fewest votes competing again in Instant Save performances were Cali Wilson, Max Boyle, and Joanna Martinez. The rest were declared safe and automatically advanced to Top 11 spot.

Cali Wilson went first, performing Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." She was followed by Max Boyle, singing "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran. And lastly, Joanne Martinez performed "Superwoman" by Alicia Keys.

Fans are familiar how Instant Save works. For those who don't know, it is a live voting system that can be used to save your favourite artist through Twitter or The Voice's official app. Viewers could vote using during the Instant Save voting window.

'The Voice' season 17 live playoffs week 2 results

Joanna Martinez from Team Gwen was saved. Cali Wilson from Team Blake and Max Boyle from Team Kelly were eliminated.

The Voice season 17 Top 11 artists

Marybeth Byrd (Team John)

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)

Rose Short (Team Gwen)

Kat Hammock (Team Blake)

Katie Kadan (Team John)

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Myracle Holloway (Team Gwen)

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

Will Breman (Team John)

Shane Q (Team Kelly)

Joanna Martinez (Team Gwen)

'The Voice' season 17 returns with Week 3 live playoffs Monday, November 25 on NBC.