"The Voice" season 17 live semi-finals take off on Monday, December 9. During this episode, Top 8 contestants will return to perform live playoffs for week 5 to win audience and coaches—Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton—votes.

After two months of awe-inspiring performances and unexpected eliminations, "The Voice" season 17 competition has come down to eight contestants—Jake Hoot and Hello Sunday of Team Kelly, Katie Kadan, Will Breman, and Marybeth Byrth of Team Legend, Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock of Team Blake, and Rose Short of Team Gwen.

This week, the top 8 will battle against each other for a spot in the finals featuring the top 4. But before all that happens, "The Voice" features an exciting night of performances. While Monday's episode features the performances by the Top 8, Tuesday night will feature four eliminations, revelation of final four, and several live performances. Following this week's theme "80's Week," the artists will perform duets of songs from the 80's.

According to Mjsbigblog, "The Voice" season 17 semi-finals results show showcases duets from coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Coach Blake will perform his latest single "Hell Right" with country star Trace Adkins. Meanwhile, Coach Kelly will be joined by "The Voice" season 14 alum Kaleb Lee to perform their new single "I Dream in Southern." Also, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I will be hitting the stage for a performance of her song "Dance Monkey," ahead of her North America headlining tour in February.

Meanwhile, several websites are speculating who they think will make it to "The Voice" season 17 finals. According to TV Line, Team Blake's Ricky Duran is a "born frontman" and he has most chances to appear in the finals. Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan and Rose Short are the other three contestants the entertainment website is pegging to become the final four. Another website, Gold Derby has come up with the same names in their Top 8 power rankings predicting the final four.

Elsewhere, based on Twitter comments, Country Living reveals who fans want to see in "The Voice" finals. Apart from Ricky Duran, Rose Short, Jake Hoot, and Katie Kadan, some fans are hoping to see Marybeth Byrd and Hello Sunday.

There is no way we can say for sure who will make it to the finals. The results are based on the audience's votes and Instant save. One out of these four finalists has the chance to become the ultimate winner of "The Voice" season 17. Who do you think will it be?

"The Voice" season 17 semi-finals airs on Monday and Tuesday on NBC.