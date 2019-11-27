Tonight, "The Voice" bid goodbye to another season 17 contestant. Based on Monday's performances of top 11—Katie Kadan, Kat Hammock, Shane Qu, Joana Martinez, Will Breman, Rose Short, Hello Sunday, Myracle Holloway, Marybeth Byrd, Jack Hoot, and Ricky Duran—the judges—John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson—and the audiences voted to decide the top 10 artists competing in quarter-finals next week.

However, before the results were revealed, the audiences were treated with three scintillating non-competition performances. This week, we had Team Legend and Team Blake taking the stage one after the other. In between, coach Gwen Stefani performed a medley of her hits.

Team Legend including Will Breman, Marybeth Byrd, and Katie Kadan performed a rendition of "How Deep is Your Love." Coach Gwen sang her hit singles, "What You Waiting For?", "Hollaback Girl", and "Rich Girl". She was followed by Team Blake that included Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock singing "Taking Care of Business."

Soon, it was the dreading moment of truth. Two artists with fewest votes were sent to bottom two where they would compete against each other to win instant save votes. The remaining artists were given immunity as they advanced to the next level where the top 10 will compete.

Shane Q from Team Kelly and Myracle Holloway from Team Gwen were sent to bottom two. Shane Q performed "Jealous" by Labrinth and Myracle Holloway performed Joe Coker's classic "You are So Beautiful." With the live voting system, audiences saved Shane Q and eliminated Myracle Holloway.

"The Voice" season 17 Top 10 artists are:

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

Rose Short (Team Gwen)

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Joanna Martinez (Team Gwen)

Will Breman (Team Legend)

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

Kat Hammock (Team Blake)

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)

Shane Q (Team Kelly)

'The Voice' season 17 will return with Week 4 Live Playoffs Monday, December 3, on NBC.