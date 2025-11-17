Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a war of words with a fan seated courtside in their road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 16 November.

After fouling Pelicans forward Herb Jones on a driving shot attempt in the second quarter, Green walked towards courtside to confront a male fan. Thankfully, one of the referees got there in time before things could escalate.

Green then walked to the baseline while talking to the official, and arena security gave the fan a red card warning.

What the Fan Was Saying

Green was interviewed by reporters in the Warriors' locker room after the game and he said the fan was talking trash and kept 'calling him a woman.'

'It was a good joke at first, but you can't keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. Can't keep calling me a woman,' said Green.

He further detailed how the fan got quiet once he approached him.

'Well, he was talking at first, and then you get a little closer. And he didn't really say much else,' he continued. He also seemingly hinted that the fan was calling him by the name of WNBA player Angel Reese and when he was asked about it, he did not deny.

'Yeah, he just kept calling me a woman's name, and I am not,' he answered. A reporter then indirectly implied that it was Reese by calling the 'player a good rebounder.'

Green responded by saying: 'But, you know, Lisa Leslie was a good rebounder, too. She's older than me, you know. Right. Don't be disrespectful. That's cool. We move on.'

Green Commended the Referee's Actions

The former Defensive Player of the Year is known to have a tumultuous relationship with officiating but this time he gave credit where it is due.

Green commended referee Courtney Kirkland's intervention to de-escalate the situation.

'He just told me, "I got it. I've heard him over and over and over again. You've handled it well. Don't get yourself in no trouble. I'll take care of it,"' Green shared.

According to data gathered by The Sporting News, Green has been called a total of 208 technical fouls in his 14-year career, combining both regular and postseason games.

Green Welcomes Trash Talk on the Road

The four-time NBA champion said he welcomes disrespect from other fans when playing in other arenas and it gives him satisfaction when the Warriors silence an opposing team's fanbase on their home floor.

'I love disrespect on the road because, you know, we win a lot. Not this year, we haven't won a lot, but we usually win a lot on the road,' he said. 'So, quieting a home crowd is always fun. This crowd wasn't too loud to begin with.'

The Warriors won the game 124-106 in a game where Green did not do much offensively, only scoring eight points while posting 10 rebounds and six assists. The win improved their record to 9-6 for seventh place in the Western Conference.