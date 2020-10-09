England started their international break with a confident 3-0 win against Wales in their friendly at Wembley. Dominic Calvert-Lewin debuted for the hosts with a goal.

Thursday's match will be remembered for multiple milestones. It was the worst defeat that Wales has suffered against England since May 1973. Back then, the match result was the same as Thursday.

England has now won six consecutive matches against Wales for the first time since their streak of seven victories between March 1908 and March 1914.

Also, three players scored their first England goals on Thursday. Such a feat had last happened for England in June 1963 against Switzerland. Tony Kay, Johnny Byrne, and Jimmy Melia had scored their first international goals in that match.

Interestingly, according to BBC, Calvert-Lewin became the 188th English player to score on his international debut. He also became the first Everton player to achieve this milestone since Fred Pickering in 1964.

Calvert-Lewin, aged 23, has been in terrific form this season. On Thursday, the Everton striker scored his 10th goal of the season from a header in the 26th minute, thanks to an assist from Jack Grealish. Calvert-Lewin came to Wembley with high confidence after having scored nine goals for his club already.

The 23-year old was taken off just before the hour mark. However, until then, he had already shown the world that he is here to stay at the international level for long. He left a solid impression with his power, ball control, and strong running capabilities.

Grealish was outstanding all evening as he proved England's attacking power on the field. He also drew the foul that led to England's second goal in the 53rd minute. Kieran Trippier took the free-kick perfectly that eventually allowed Conor Coady to score his first international goal. Eight minutes into the second half, and the hosts were already 2-0 up.

England was in full control against Wales as the hosts were defending an eight-match unbeaten run. Danny Ings, who was making his first start for the national team, displayed brilliant athleticism to score the third for his side in the 63rd minute from a perfect overhead kick.

Wales, on the other hand, had to play without their two big stars, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. Bale is injured, while Ramsey was unavailable due to coronavirus protocols. The midfielder is in a bubble along with the entire Juventus squad after two of the club's non-playing staff tested positive last Saturday.