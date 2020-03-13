The much-anticipated Whisperer war has begun. "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 13 offers a brilliant storyline surrounding Michonne and Virgil that fans have waited to witness for long. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the season. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" season 10. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are warned that this post may miss out on some information because it is written ahead of the broadcast of episode 12 airing this Sunday. Therefore, the details are scarce, yet exciting.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 13 carries the title "What We Become" and features some highly anticipated moments. As soon as Virgil was introduced, it was revealed his storyline is associated with Michonne and he has been desperately trying to get home to his family. It seems his dream is about to come true.

As per the official description of the thirteenth episode of the current season of "The Walking Dead," Virgil strikes a precious deal with Michonne, who is committed to her community's wellbeing in the light of Whisperer war. Episode 13 sees Virgil agreeing to give Michonne the weapons that are the key to bring down all-powerful Whisperer War in return for his union with his family.

"Virgil agrees to provide Michonne with weapons for the Whisperer War in exchange to reunite with his family on the mysterious island," reads the official synopsis as on SpoilerTV.

As the war continues, it is assumed that Michonne will stick around for a while. According to Cartermatt, it was previously speculated episode 12 could be Michonne's last appearance in the series as she is due to exit sometime in season 10.

In the last week's episode, Negan helped Whisperers to get the horde to Hilltop. The community tries to fight back but the Whisperers begin to burn the gates of the colony.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 13 airs Sunday, March 22 on AMC.