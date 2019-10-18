"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 3 airs Sunday. The Whisperers are getting closer and the much-anticipated war between the survivors of Alexandria and hostile survivors is not too far away. You can watch "TWD" episode 10X03 online in a simple way.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 3.]

Last week's "We Are the End of the World" featured The Whisperer leader Alpha and Beta's origin story. The segment primarily focused on the masked antagonistic group of survivors, who were first introduced in "TWD" episode "Who Are You Now?"

When the show returns this week with "TWD" season 10 episode 3 titled "Ghosts" we will learn more about Alexandria's reaction to the threat of the Whisperers. Alexandria has no clue about the size of the community that lives in the wild and severely follow animalistic practices. Skinning the killed walkers and other dead bodies to disguise themselves, the Whisperers are brutal, merciless and fiercely territorial.

And you thought walkers were the only threat... #TWD pic.twitter.com/oANZhecQqc — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 17, 2019

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming segment, the two groups are going to come closer to each other. This leaves the survivors overwhelmed with fear and paranoia. Meanwhile, Carol cannot think of anything else, but revenge. Will her desperate urge for revenge put everyone's life in danger?

The promo for "TWD" season 10 episode 3 shows Carol is eager for a battle with Alpha. The two will come face-to-face at the place where her son was mercilessly murdered. Many of the Safe-Zone members cannot wait to get back to their new enemies. However, Michonne has planned the right time for retaliation.

"If [Alpha] sends that horde, that's it," Michonne says in the trailer.

Nevertheless, Alpha is certain of what she wants, and there is nothing that stops her. It is not too long before Carol, Daryl and Michonne find out that what's coming their way is a swarm of undead walkers. The two groups come face-to-face and Alpha threatens to "punish" them for crossing the border.

AMC will broadcast "TWD" season 10 episode 3 on Sunday, at 9:00 pm EST in the USA. For those in the UK, they may have to wait longer until Monday for the episode to air on FOX. Meanwhile, "Ghosts" will be available on several streaming services to watch online on the AMC app for free. Other options include Amazon Prime and Hulu.