"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 4 is titled "Silence the Whisperers" and will feature one of the most exciting returns of the season. The fan-favourite villain Negan will be back.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 4.]

"TWD" season 4 has featured several episodes building up the storyline and backstory of The Whisperers and their leaders Alpha and Beta. Fans know that the masked antagonistic group of terrifying new enemies is not too far away from waging a war against Alexandrians. But before that happens, there is someone else, who will play a major role in the battle.

Negan, one of the major archenemies of the Alexandria Safe-Zone, will be reintroduced in "TWD" season 10 episode 4. According to the official synopsis for the fourth chapter of the season, Negan senses Alexandrians' fears and paranoia of The Whisperers. This will bring him back to Alexandria Safe-Zone and see his transformation from an antagonist to anti-hero. The highly-anticipated episode will also see an emergency issue rising when the group is at Hilltop.

According to Digital Spy, the news about Negan's return was revealed by "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang in the after show "Talking Dead." It was revealed that Negan will play an important role in season 10 particularly in the battle with The Whisperers. At some point, he will be meeting the brutal group of survivors and the audience can expect that moment to be surprisingly funny.

"Beta and Negan, they couldn't be more diametrically opposite than anything," actor Ryan Hurst, who plays the role of Beta, told Insider.

"It's this stone-faced immovable person and then you have his mouthpiece who just will not shut up. The first episode that you see Beta and Negan together is one of the funniest episodes of 'Walking Dead' that you've ever seen," he added. "It's still very bloody, still very 'Walking Dead,' but there's more levity in that episode than in any that I've ever seen of the show."

As per the comic books, Negan develops a strong bond with Judith Grimes and in Rick's absence, he will probably take the lead to protect the group.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 airs Sundays on AMC.