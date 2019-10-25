"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 5 is titled "What It Always Is" and it focuses on Negan's return. After saving Aaron, he earns the trust of some Alexandrians and finds a place there. Here is everything we know so far of the upcoming chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 5 "What It Always Is."]

The episode descriptions remain slightly vague as always, refraining from revealing too much about the upcoming episode. Nevertheless, we do know that Negan is back for good and Ezekiel is struggling with a secret.

According to the official synopsis for "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 5, Hilltop has a new mystery to resolve. The supplies for survivor's survival go missing and they must find out the thief before they run out of resources.

Meanwhile, Negan is no more the villain Alexandrians were once scared of. Instead, there is someone in the group who is idolising him. His transformation from antagonist to anti-hero has begun to unfold creating an interesting storyline for the audience to cherish about their favourite "Walking Dead" villain. This could be a reference to his growing bond with Judith Grimes.

Elsewhere, Ezekiel is hiding a secret and it could be related to the radio call at the end of season 9. The upcoming episode is expected to delve deeper into the matter. Meanwhile, the war with the Whisperers is approaching faster. Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Angela Kang revealed what it will be like.

"Like going to war against a cult in some ways," showrunner Angela Kang said. "There's a different feeling to it, a lot of stuff that is just mind games."

Considering Alpha's twisted ideologies, it is certain that this won't be like any other war with guns and cannons.

She doesn't believe that civilization is something that is a worthwhile concept," she explained. "She's all about kind of being one with the world, which in this world means walking with the dead. A person like that doesn't have a traditional sort of war strategy, whereas the Governor and Negan... they thought in a way that's more similar to how we understand other governments to be. It gets very tense and emotional."

"TWD" season 10 airs Sundays on AMC.