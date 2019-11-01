"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 6 will be a one-hour event with an intriguing storyline revolving around a mystery. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 6.]

The tenth season of "The Walking Dead" is gradually gaining momentum. It is clearly one of the best seasons of the series with an element of drama, action, thrill and mystery in just the right proportions.

According to Spoiler TV, "TWD" season 10 episode is one hour and seven minutes long segment that is titled "Bonds." The show will see Carol and Daryl take centre stage as they prepare for a war with the Whisperers.

As always, the synopsis is vague, giving away ambiguous information about the plot. All we know is that Carol joins hand with Daryl for a mission together. Details about it remain unknown.

Nevertheless, we can expect to see Daryl and Carol spend a lot of time together in season 10 after she returned in the season premiere. Earlier, speaking at ACE Comic Con Midwest, "TWD" actor Norman Reedus teased Daryl and Carol's relationship getting "really complicated" in season 10 because of the split with her husband and death of her son. She has lost so much that it she is on a downward spiral.

"There is a lot of Daryl and Carol this year, like a lot of Daryl and Carol. Those characters are so tight," Reedus added as quoted by Comicbook. "There's some moments and some lines in [the Season 10 premiere] script that were my idea, so we'll see where that heads."

Meanwhile, the official description suggests Siddiq will find himself tangled in a challenging mystery. The promo for "TWD" season 10 episode 6 is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 airing Tuesday.

In other news, the return of Lauran Cohan's Maggie Rhee is confirmed. Cohan, who has played the role of beloved Maggie exited the show in season 9 alongside Rick Grimes. "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang told EW that Maggie will be back at some point this season.

"TWD" season 10 airs Tuesdays on AMC.