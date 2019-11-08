'The Walking Dead' is back to being brilliant. With stranger villains, Negan's return, and Daryl and Carol's team-up have fans assured that the show is going in the right direction. As per the details, things are expected to get intense when things get twisty for the enemy communities in "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 7. Here is everything we know so far about the much-anticipated episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 7.]

The tenth season of AMC's long-running post-apocalypse drama brought back the iconic villain Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan. Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol are invested in preparing for the much-awaited war with the Whisperers.

According to Spoiler TV, the next chapter of the series is going to be a long one again with 1 hour 5-minute run. It is certain that it is yet another solid episode with a detailed plot, revealing what's coming next for the Alexandrians.

"TWD" season 10 episode 7 is titled "Open Your Eyes" and it hints at possible conflict between our fan-favourite characters. As the impending war with the Whisperers is fast approaching, a clash or conflict is the last thing that Alexandrians can afford to have. Nevertheless, things get a bit bendy when Daryl and Carol's team-up hits a snag. Daryl may not be happy with Carol's actions as she goes past his boundaries.

Earlier, speaking at ACE Comic Con Midwest, "TWD" star Norman Reedus, who plays the role of Daryl, confirmed that Daryl and Carol's friendship will get "really complicated" this season as reported by Comicbook. They are expected to find themselves in difficult situations particularly after all that Carol lost recently.

Meanwhile, Alpha and Beta have some opinions about an individual and they come clean to each other about it. They might possibly be talking about Negan, who was recently betrayed by a former mate. This leaves him as a wandering loner and to survive in the zombie world, he must find himself a community to fit in. Will the latest betrayal force him to join the Whisperers?

"TWD" season 10 airs Sundays on AMC.