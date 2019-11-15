After a few shaky seasons "The Walking Dead" is back in its original excellent form and fans are loving it. Unfortunately, the show is going to take a long hiatus after airing the midseason finale next week. So, want to know what's coming next in "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 8. Here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated episode of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 8. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

With Negan joining The Whisperers, it spells hazard for Alexandrians. If you watched last week's episode, you are certainly worried about the Alexandrians. This surely means more double trouble for Daryl, Carol and the band.

"TWD" season 10 episode 8 happens to be a fall finale titled "The World Before" and it is expected to bring some big storyline as first half of the show's run comes to an end. According to the official synopsis for the next chapter as on Spoiler TV, we are going to hear from Oceanside. It is the latest community to be attacked by Alpha and her Whisperers.

As per the description, tension rises in the community located by the beach as a fight of survival continues. Back in the Safe Zone, Alexandrians head out on a new mission that involves high risks.

Meanwhile, fans have been worried about Danai Gurira's Michonne who was last seen in episode 4 of "TWD" season 10. Michonne and her daughter Judith along with Luke left for Oceanside to help the community with walkers and we haven't heard from them since then.

When the show returns for "TWD" season 10 episode 8, problems at Oceanside will be a part of Michonne's journey.

During an episode of "The Talking Dead," Gurira, who will be exiting the show after season 10, talked about her character's journey in her final season.

"[Michonne is] dealing with the massive threat for her community, and that involves taking a lot more comprehensive responsibility," Gurira said about The Whisperers as quoted by Comicbook.

"There's a lot of great stuff that connects her and Judith, into Judith really becoming her mother's daughter. That's a very beautiful thing, in terms of, 'How do you deal with an enemy, and how do you raise a daughter in this world?' It's a very cool sort of journey they're taking together," she added.

TWD' season 10 episode 8 airs Sunday, November 24, starring Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Ryan Hurst as Beta, Samantha Morton as Alpha, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Cailey Fleming as Judith.

"TWD" season 10 episode 8 airs Sundays on AMC.