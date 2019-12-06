While AMC's original "The Walking Dead" series is currently on a hiatus, its second spinoff, after "Fear The Walking Dead," is expected to hit the screens next year. According to the latest report, possible airdate is out.

According to Comicbook, "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" will air in between "The Walking Dead" season 10 finale and the premiere of "Fear The Walking Dead" season 6 as a part of 42 Sundays of "The Walking Dead" in 2020 event. Therefore, the 10-episode "World Beyond" is expected to be launched sometime mid-to-late April 2020 after the "The Walking Dead" season 10 finale airs on Sunday, April 12.

As per the publication, it is possible that the network decides to open the new spinoff series in the following week, on April 19. The show will continue with an uninterrupted run for 10 weeks and it is speculated to end with a finale on June 21, giving way to the sixth season of "Fear of the Walking Dead."

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is another post-apocalyptic horror drama created by series' creator Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete. It happens to be the third television series within the "The Walking Dead" universe. The series is set 10 years after the apocalypse wherein two females take the lead and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the world after the disaster. In the process, the lives are transformed forever.

The first episode as directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts is titled "Brave" and will air on an unspecified date in the year 2020. Meanwhile, fans can expect an uninterrupted run of the series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Gimple confirmed an uninterrupted run of the upcoming series.

"The splitting of the shows works, I think, narratively for the shows. Actually, with the third show, we might not be splitting that. That might be straight through," Gimple said. "I hate to be definitive because things on television are day-to-day. With a 16-episode season, though, two halves of eight make for good arcs," he added.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead" season 10 is on midseason break and will not return until February 2020. The midseason finale ended with a major cliffhanger wherein Carol, Daryl and party are trapped in the cave surrounded by Alpha's horde of walkers leaving the fate of many Alexandrians uncertain.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" premieres in spring 2020, starring Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond,