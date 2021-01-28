The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl at a Walmart in the US state of Louisiana on the evening of January 23.

Several young girls were involved in the incident, which resulted in a fight inside a branch of the popular retail store. The conflict ended with the stabbing of the 15-year-old who later succumbed to her injuries.

CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent told KLPC TV that the main suspect is a 13-year-old girl named Regan Broussard, who was seen doing the deed and bragging about it on the videos that have now been taken down. Three of her friends were also seen on the video showing no remorse and even bragging about how the victim was "leaking." All four girls are reportedly now in custody.

Broussard has been charged with second-degree murder while her three friends are charged as principals to second-degree murder. They were all arrested after still from the video of the incident was released by the police.

The Sun managed to take screenshots of the livestream video, but the faces of those involved have been blurred due to their age. The four alleged perpetrators were only between 12-14 years old.

"I don't give f***. If she killed her, she killed her. Oh f***ing well. She dead now," said one of the suspect's friends. It is believed that the girls stole a knife off the kitchenware section of the store shortly before the stabbing.

In the video, the victim was seen lunging at the suspect who was holding the knife. The group was later seen escaping in a vehicle as one of them shouted ""Just stabbed someone at Walmart. We just stabbed that b**** in her heart. We don't give a f***."

It is unclear what the motive behind the stabbing was, but it is believed to have started at a theatre before ending in the Walmart store. Anyone with any information about the incident is requested to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.