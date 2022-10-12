The "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" is an upcoming first-person action game being developed by Fatshark. Set in the Warhammer 40K universe, what sets the game apart is that it allows players to customize their own characters. Here's what gamers need to know about the upcoming title.

'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' release date, platforms, closed beta

Fans excited to get their hands on the upcoming title won't need to wait for long as the "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" release date is scheduled on November 30, 2022. The game will be initially released for Microsoft Windows, but it will also be released for Xbox Series X/S "shortly after," though the actual date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, interested players can give the game a try with the upcoming beta. "To ensure a smooth experience at launch, we are now opening up sign-ups for the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta," Fatshark posted on the game's website. "You will receive an email shortly after signing up asking for more specific information about your platform (and for PC your hardware specifications). To be eligible to test, you will need to complete that process."

'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' gameplay, plot

The game will focus on a squad of Inquisitional Agents as they investigate a potential case of Chaos infiltration on the Atoma Prime planet. The plot will evolve over time via weekly updates, similar to the approach in the "Destiny 2" campaign.

The game is somewhat similar to "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," where four players must cooperate in withstanding periodic waves of enemies. Players can customize their characters in terms of class, appearance, and gender. Classes available in the game are the Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker.

There will be an in-game currency that can be used to purchase weapons, while crafting will be available to players who wish to upgrade their weapons or go for a stat increase. There is also a contract system that allows players to earn a weapon of their choice.