With the "Warhammer 40K: Darktide" release date fast approaching, developer Fatshark has released another trailer that showcased Ogryn: Skullbreaker, one of the playable classes in the upcoming title. The brief footage shows Ogryn's key features and moveset, which is a combination of ranged and melee attacks.

The "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" development team suggested that Ogryn's full potential can be unleashed against hordes of enemies. If his team lacks a tank, he can also be used as a frontline character due to the character's stagger and suppression effect, allowing his teammates to deal damage more effectively, according to DualShockers.com.

Ogryn is ideally best suited for melee scenarios with his hammer and knife. However, the character can also be used for longer-range attacks when equipped with a thumper shotgun.

Perhaps the most significant impact Ogryn: Skullbreaker will bring to his team is that of flexibility, thanks to his moveset and the capability of unleashing both ranged and melee attacks. Armed with a thumper shotgun, Ogryn can take care of large waves of enemies and quickly switch to using grenades should he run out of ammunition.

Ogryn especially shines in melee combat with his tactical knife and shield combo as he unleashes attacks on enemies while simultaneously defending himself from ranged attacks. He can also opt to use his sledgehammer, which can also be used as a shield.

The "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" trailer shows Ogryn charging forward to get closer to his enemies before launching his attacks. Players can also take advantage of his passive skills to increase their power during combat. These passive skills include toughness from melee skills and increase melee attack damage.

The "Warhammer 40K: Darktide" release date is scheduled on November 30, 2022, for Microsoft Windows. Its release for Xbox Series X/S consoles is yet to be announced.