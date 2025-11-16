Dillon Danis, a polarising figure in combat sports, was handed a lifetime ban from UFC events after a cageside brawl at UFC 322 in New York. UFC president Dana White said the decision followed Danis's role in a violent altercation with members of Islam Makhachev's team at Madison Square Garden.

A Brazilian jiu‑jitsu (BJJ) black belt who built his reputation training under decorated BJJ coach Marcelo Garcia, Danis has blended elite grappling credentials with a contentious public persona. His past incidents, social media provocations and crossover fights in boxing and regional promotions have kept him in the headlines, and the UFC's move closes a chapter on his high‑profile presence at the sport's flagship events.

Dillon Danis' Rise to Prominence

Bobby Green goes off on Dillon Danis, who is "looking for clout to suck up anywhere he can find it" 👀



"Dilly, I don’t know where you even think we’re on the same level. I’m a full-fledged killer, you’re just a talker.”



▶️ https://t.co/1G5VSB9CDd #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/zU2s55DszP — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 20, 2024

Danis emerged from New Jersey as a standout in no‑gi Brazilian jiu‑jitsu, earning a rapid promotion to black belt and capturing notable successes on the submission circuit. He moved into the public eye after aligning with Conor McGregor's camp and serving as a training partner and cornerman during several high‑profile bouts. That proximity to McGregor amplified Danis's platform and introduced him to mainstream audiences beyond the grappling community.

Transitioning toward mixed martial arts, Danis recorded early wins in Bellator, finishing his opponents by submission and signalling potential as an MMA prospect. His competitive momentum was interrupted by a serious knee injury and lengthy rehabilitation, but his reputation for technical grappling remained intact.

Alongside his athletic pursuits, Danis cultivated an outspoken online profile, often engaging in trash talk and social media feuds that blurred the line between promotion and provocation.

Incidents and Controversies Surrounding Danis

Danis's career has been marked by incidents that drew regulatory and public scrutiny. He was present in McGregor's corner at UFC 229 in 2018 when a post‑fight brawl erupted following Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory. This episode established a fraught history between Danis and members of the Dagestani fighting community.

That altercation resulted in disciplinary action and lingering tensions that occasionally resurfaced in subsequent years. Beyond the Octagon, Danis pursued celebrity boxing, most notably a bout with Logan Paul that heightened his mainstream profile despite ending in defeat. He also faced legal and reputational issues linked to provocative online behaviour, including allegations that led to public disputes and further polarised opinion among fans and peers.

The UFC 322 Brawl and Danis' Ban

Dillon Danis jumped by Team Khabib at #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/3h7wKQKLTj — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) November 16, 2025

The incident at UFC 322 unfolded minutes before the main card in front of a stacked house at Madison Square Garden. According to reports, Danis was seated in fighter‑adjacent sections and became involved in a confrontation with members of Islam Makhachev's team.

The melee required significant security intervention and prompted UFC leadership to act decisively. Dana White addressed the situation publicly, acknowledging that he had been advised to remove Danis before the event but allowed him to remain after confirming a ticket.

In the aftermath, White announced a permanent ban on Danis attending future UFC events, characterising the decision as necessary to protect the promotion and its participants. The organisation opted not to press criminal charges, but the lifetime ban effectively severs Danis's access to the sport's premier live settings and promotional gatherings.

What Comes Next for Danis

With the UFC ban in place, Danis's career prospects will shift away from the promotion that dominates the global mixed martial arts scene. He retains avenues in boxing and regional MMA promotions, and he still commands a media profile that promoters can monetise.

Smaller organisations and pay‑per‑view boxing events have historically capitalised on controversial figures, and Danis may pursue further crossover bouts or exhibition contests that bypass the UFC's jurisdiction.

UFC officials acknowledged error in allowing Danis to remain at the arena, and the swift ban underscores an organisational preference for stringent consequences when ringside behaviour threatens safety. Promoters and regulators will likely reassess protocols for credentialing, seating and monitoring to prevent similar episodes at future events.

Dillon Danis's ban marks a definitive response from the UFC to a pattern of disruptive conduct that culminated at UFC 322. His technical pedigree in jiu‑jitsu and early MMA success are now overshadowed by a sequence of controversies that cost him access to the sport's biggest platform.