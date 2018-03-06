A father has been caught on camera involved in a vicious barroom brawl while holding his four-year-old daughter.

Richard Warry Brown can be seen confronting a beanie-wearing man before another approaches him. After one of the men slaps Brown in the face, Brown proceeds to launch an attack back and throws a punch - all while holding his daughter with his left arm.

The 39-year-old will face a misdemeanor charge of child abuse, according to Q13 Fox. The footage was captured on 25 January at around 10pm at Crossroads Pizza & wings Bar, in Jefferson County, Colorado. It shows the father being kicked and kneed in the head while on his hands and knees. The other men also lay punch after punch into his body.

Another person in the video can be seen trying to take the young girl away from her father while he fights. Once the daughter is removed from the situation, Brown is pummeled by the men. Brown is eventually beaten and kicked while on the ground.

According to KDVR, he was airlifted to a local hospital because his injuries were so severe. The child was thankfully unharmed.

One of the fighters wad identified as Joel Michael Wilson. The 31-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and child abuse. The other fighter has not yet been named.

Brown's family has since come to his defence and said he did not have a chance to put his daughter down before the fight commenced. They were having dinner together at the restaurant/bar.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - who released the footage - are asking anyone with further information to come forward.