HBO's latest superhero drama "Watchmen" brought extraordinary entertainment to its followers this year. Based on the memorable DC graphic novel, the show gave way to a new era. Fans will be disappointed to know that we have already reached the climax of its debut season. Next week, the network features "Watchmen" season 1 finale. Here is everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Watchmen" episode 9. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

"Watchmen" season 1 episode 9 is titled "See How They Fly" and features the aftermath of this week's unnerving cliffhanger. Episode 8 of the series, titled "A God Walks into A Bar," unravel Dr. Manhattan's transformation and ended with his abduction and destruction by Seventh Kavalry. Meanwhile, fans even got a glimpse into the romance of Dr. Manhattan and Angela King. As for the post-credit scene, it showed Game Warden present Adrian Veidt a horseshoe, an instrument to dig his escape from Europa.

When the show returns for "Watchmen" season finale next week, it will deal with all that. Unfortunately, the network is not giving out much about its upcoming segment. By the look of the promo, it is certain that fans can expect some unbelievable storyline, unfair twists, and awe-inspiring drama and action.

In the meantime, the show is expected to reveal whether Dr. Manhattan is actually dead? And what about Will Reeves? The story is yet to explain Reeves unnatural behaviour. At the same time, the backstory of Lady Trieu and Adrian Veidt's connection is expected to be revealed.

As for the official synopsis, the network refrained from revealing any major details, except hinting at the "end."

"Everything ends. For real this time," reads the official description of "Watchmen" season finale.

Alongside, many questions about Ozymandias storyline are still unanswered. However, fans are assured that the end scene sets up the endgame of the series.

"He is just impossibly honest," showrunner Nicole Kassell said about the future of Dr. Manhattan while speaking to Polygon. "The future just exists to him, without that emotional weight that we bring to it, or civilians bring to it. I think a big thing to grapple with in this character is, he is not perfect, even though he's the most powerful being in the world. He's not perfect, and that's very important for us to ponder."

"Watchmen" episode 9 airs on Sunday, December 15 on HBO.