HBO's epic superhero drama "Watchmen" aired its season 1 finale Sunday. The ninth episode titled "See How They Fly" wrapped up the first season of the series. Meanwhile, fans are already wondering will there be a second season to Regina King starrer series.

Based on 1987's DC Comics with the same name, Damon Lindelof presented a remix of the original comic series that takes place 34 years after the events of the comic within the same universe. The show dropped some big bombshells and made unexpected reveals. However, with excellent storytelling, it can be assumed as a perfect end to the series.

The critically acclaimed series is widely anticipated to be returned for "Watchmen" season 2. The series that garnered plenty of praise from critics, as well as the audience, has not yet been renewed by the network.

Will it be renewed? Even before "Watchmen" aired its first episode, Lindelof made it clear that season 1 was a self-contained package and there may not be another season. Speaking at New York Comic-Con, he said that for now delivering these nine episodes is all that they are focusing on.

"We want to deliver nine episodes that deliver a complete and total amazing story," he said in October as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Given the strong ratings, the question about its renewal is still in the air. As for Lindelof's return to the show as a director, that is also up in the air.

"It's also not my story, right? I appropriated it. And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that's really exciting to me too. I would watch the f*** out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we'll kind of go from there," Lindelof said in an interview with Paste Magazine.

Nevertheless, if HBO picks the series up for season 2, the Thrillist predicts that it will not air before the year 2021. As for the plot, the publication suggests that questions about Dr. Manhattan's powers, Dan Dreiberg, and Adrian Veidt's criminal past must be addressed in "Watchmen" season 2.