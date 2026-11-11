Coachella has unveiled its 2027 lineup, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA headlining alongside a major supporting bill that includes pop icon Madonna, who is set to return to the festival for a Dance Tent performance. The announcement features a diverse list of performers spanning pop, rock and electronic music.

K-pop acts JISOO, NCT and BABYMONSTER are also among the confirmed performers, alongside Filipino group SB19, marking a notable presence of Asian artists. Meanwhile, fans looking to attend the festival will have another opportunity to secure passes when general sales open on 13 November, although several ticket options have already sold out.

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to Headline Coachella 2027

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: 9–11 April and 16–18 April 2027.

Dua Lipa will headline Friday, followed by Australian psychedelic music project Tame Impala on Saturday and SZA on Sunday.

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee also features prominently on the festival poster with a special 'In the Desert' billing.

Other major names include Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer, Robyn, Kygo, Dom Dolla and Empire of the Sun.

Madonna Returns to Coachella's Dance Tent

One of the biggest talking points is Madonna's return to Coachella, where she is billed for a performance in the Dance Tent on Friday. The dedicated space hosts electronic dance music performances and DJ sets, making her booking particularly notable.

The appearance carries a sense of nostalgia for the pop icon, who previously performed at Coachella's Sahara Tent in 2006 while promoting her Confessions on a Dance Floor album.

Her 2027 booking also follows her surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set in April 2026, when the pair performed their collaboration 'Bring Your Love'.

Although Madonna is not among the festival's three main headliners, her prominent billing makes her one of the most recognisable names on the 2027 poster.

K-pop Stars Feature Prominently in Coachella 2027 Lineup

K-pop fans also have several reasons to look forward to the festival, with JISOO, NCT and BABYMONSTER all confirmed for performances.

JISOO, a member of BLACKPINK, will perform on Fridays, 9 and 16 April. NCT is scheduled for Saturdays, 10 and 17 April, while BABYMONSTER will take the stage on Sundays, 11 and 18 April.

The lineup also includes South Korean DJ Peggy Gou and Korean pansori-pop group LEENALCHI, adding to the representation of Korean performers.

Meanwhile, Filipino boy group SB19 will make its Coachella debut on both Saturdays, marking another significant moment for P-pop on the international festival stage.

The group's inclusion adds to the growing visibility of Asian pop acts at one of the world's best-known music festivals.

Other Artists Joining the Coachella 2027 Bill

Beyond its headline performers, the festival has assembled a diverse lineup spanning pop, rock, electronic and alternative music.

Notable acts include Steve Lacy, Kehlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Måneskin, Becky G, The Neighbourhood, Four Tet, FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek.

French electronic duo Justice will also make their Bunker debut with 'Blinded by the Lights'.

Coachella 2027 Tickets: What Is Available on 13 November?

Coachella passes will go on sale on Friday, 13 November, at 12pm Pacific Time through the festival's official website.

However, some ticket options are already unavailable following the advance sale earlier this year. Standard general admission passes and four-pack options are listed as sold out for both weekends.

The remaining options include general admission passes with a three-day shuttle service, priced at $779 (£583) for either weekend. VIP passes are also available, starting at $1,399 (£1,048) for Weekend One and $1,349 (£1,010) for Weekend Two.

Prices include service fees, according to the festival's official ticket page. Prices are subject to change and availability is limited.

Fans can also explore hotel packages and camping options through the official website.

Coachella 2027 will take place on 9–11 April and 16–18 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. YouTube will also return as Coachella's exclusive livestream partner for the 15th consecutive year, giving fans unable to attend the festival an opportunity to watch performances remotely.