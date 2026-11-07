Disney+ subscribers in the US are facing monthly bills that have more than tripled since the service launched, and some are sharing tactics for reducing costs or cancelling. Some long-term users say they are cancelling and only returning during promotional periods, while others report being given retention offers after starting the cancellation process.

A discussion on Threads has highlighted the price increases, with one subscriber sharing screenshots showing their annual Disney+ subscription rising from around $70 (£52) in 2020 to $215 (£161) in 2026.

The user described the latest increase as 'unacceptable', adding that they planned to cancel their subscription.

Disney+ Subscription Prices Have More Than Tripled in the US

Disney+ launched in the US in November 2019 with a monthly subscription costing $6.99 (£5.22), or $69.99 (£52.28) annually. The cost of its ad-free offering, now known as Disney+ Premium, has increased several times since then.

The monthly price rose to $7.99 (£5.97) in March 2021, then to $10.99 (£8.21) in December 2022. Disney subsequently increased it to $13.99 (£10.45) in October 2023, $15.99 (£11.95) in October 2024 and $18.99 (£14.19) in October 2025.

The latest increase took effect for new US subscriptions on 23 September 2026, bringing the monthly Premium subscription to $21.49 (£16.06). Existing subscribers saw the higher price from their billing cycle on or after 21 October. The annual price also increased from $189.99 (£142.01) to $214.99 (£160.65).

According to the listed prices, this is an increase of more than 207 per cent in the monthly subscription price compared with the launch rate. The ad-supported plan has also increased in price, rising from its original $7.99 (£5.97) monthly price in 2022 to $12.49 (£9.33) in 2026.

UK Disney+ Subscribers Have Also Faced Repeated Price Hikes

Disney+ launched in the UK in March 2020 at £5.99 per month. The original subscription increased to £7.99 in 2021. Disney later introduced three subscription tiers in November 2023: Standard with Ads at £4.99, Standard at £7.99 and Premium at £10.99.

Further increases followed in October 2024 and September 2025, with the Premium plan reaching £14.99 per month.

On 14 October 2026, Disney raised prices for new UK subscribers again. Standard with Ads increased from £5.99 to £6.99, Standard went from £9.99 to £11.99, and Premium rose from £14.99 to £15.99 per month.

Existing monthly subscribers will pay the new rates from billing dates on or after 18 November, while annual subscribers will see the changes from 2 December.

The latest changes mean that the Standard plan now costs twice as much as the original single-tier subscription offered at launch.

Disney+ Users Share Tricks for Getting Cheaper Subscriptions

Some Disney+ customers are sharing ways to reduce the cost of their subscriptions.

One Threads user recommended cancelling an existing subscription and signing up again using a different email address when Black Friday promotions become available.

'Cancel it now and sign up with a new email for the Black Friday deal,' the subscriber wrote, adding that they had followed the strategy for three years.

Promotional offers may have eligibility restrictions, so using a different email address does not guarantee access to a discounted rate. Some deals are limited to new or eligible returning subscribers.

Other subscribers suggested checking what Disney+ offers during the cancellation process.

Another user claimed they were offered the chance to keep their existing promotional rate after selecting 'cost too much' during the cancellation process.

Other Ways to Save on Disney+

Paying for an annual subscription upfront can be cheaper than paying for 12 separate monthly subscriptions. Switching to an ad-supported plan can also lower the monthly price for customers who choose that tier.

In the US, subscribers can compare the cost of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles with the cost of paying for each service separately.

Black Friday and other limited-time promotions sometimes offer reduced prices for new or eligible returning customers, subject to each offer's terms and conditions.

Customers can review their subscription options before renewal to check whether an alternative plan or offer would be cheaper.