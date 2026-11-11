The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) cannot see benefit claimants' bank statements under its new checks, but banks can disclose account balances and the dates of overseas transactions.

The department issued its first Eligibility Verification Notice on 26 October 2026 under the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Act 2025. This marks the start of a controlled test-and-learn phase, rather than an immediate full-scale rollout.

The DWP says the initial phase will assess systems, data quality, operational impacts and customer outcomes before the checks expand.

Who Is Covered by the Checks?

Banks and other financial institutions will check accounts receiving specified benefits against eligibility indicators issued by the DWP. The measure currently applies to Universal Credit, Pension Credit and New Style Employment and Support Allowance (New Style ESA).

State Pension is explicitly excluded and cannot be added through regulations. That does not exempt pensioners from other existing benefit checks.

Universal Credit claimants generally cannot have more than £16,000 in money, savings and investments and remain eligible. Savings between £6,000 and £16,000 can reduce payments, while certain types of capital may be disregarded. The limit applies to Universal Credit rather than every benefit covered by the checks.

What Banks Can and Cannot Share

Information that may be passed to the DWP includes account numbers, sort codes, the names of account holders, details of linked and joint accounts, balances and how an account meets the relevant indicator. Banks may also provide the dates of transactions that took place abroad.

They cannot share full statements, general transaction histories or details of individual purchases. Institutions that fail to comply with the legal requirements, including limits on sharing prohibited information, may face penalties.

The checks can reach beyond claimants. Because linked and joint accounts may be included, someone who does not claim the benefit could have information shared if they hold an account linked to a relevant one.

The rules do not mean every account belonging to a claimant's family or household is automatically covered. The DWP says information not directly relevant to a claim will be destroyed in line with its information management policy.

What Happens if an Account Is Flagged?

A bank's report does not show that a claimant has committed fraud or been overpaid. The DWP says the information acts as a prompt for further checks, and the legislation covers incorrect payments caused by both fraud and administrative error.

Banks may use automated processes to identify matching accounts, but the DWP says decisions affecting entitlement will be made by its staff, rather than solely by artificial intelligence.

The department says it will review claims when information suggests a payment may be incorrect. It may contact claimants for further information before deciding whether to make more enquiries. People with online accounts may be contacted through their online journal, while others may be contacted by telephone, letter or text message.

Criticism and Where the Rules Apply

The plans have drawn criticism from privacy campaigners and politicians. During a House of Lords debate on 16 June 2025, Baroness Fox of Buckley referred to the legislation as the 'bank spying powers Bill'.

The DWP's guidance applies to England, Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland has a separate social security system, so readers there should not assume the same arrangements apply.