The BBC began removing programmes featuring David Walliams on Tuesday, 10 November, after two women alleged grooming, accusations the comedian strongly denies.

Little Britain is among the titles affected. The comedian and children's author, 55, denies wrongdoing.

The allegations emerged from a three-year investigation involving 30 sources with first-hand accounts.

Two women said they first met Walliams when they were 15 and alleged he subsequently groomed them. One described an encounter at that age as sexual assault. Walliams denies the accusations.

BBC Review Sees Programmes Removed

'These are serious allegations,' a BBC spokesperson said, confirming a review of material featuring or written by Walliams. The broadcaster said some programmes were being removed but has not published a complete list.

Besides Little Britain, reported removals include Come Fly With Me, which Walliams made with Matt Lucas, and the 2011 Doctor Who episode The God Complex. Episodes of The Wheel and Would I Lie to You? featuring Walliams have also disappeared from iPlayer.

Walliams and Lucas wrote and starred in Little Britain, whose three main series ran from 2003 to 2005, followed by specials. The sketch comedy established Walliams as a television star before he became a bestselling children's author.

The programme had previously faced criticism for racial stereotypes and blackface performances. It was removed from streaming services in 2020 before an edited version returned to BBC iPlayer in March 2022. Both performers apologised for playing characters of other races.

Walliams Denies Allegations in Letter

In a letter to the journalists, Walliams acknowledged sometimes behaving thoughtlessly in casual sexual relationships and regretted not properly considering others' feelings. He denied exploiting the imbalance of power arising from his fame.

'I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law,' he wrote, adding that he was 'devastated' some women had expressed hurt or anger. His lawyers also rejected allegations of grooming, sexual misconduct and workplace harassment.

The High Court Ruling and Investigation Background

The investigation detailed allegations dating back to 2003. Other women accused Walliams of unwanted advances and inappropriate workplace conduct connected with Britain's Got Talent and publisher HarperCollins. These are disputed allegations, not established findings.

On 3 November, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed Walliams' High Court application for an injunction to prevent publication. The ruling did not determine whether the allegations were true.

Walliams did not appeal by the 9 November deadline, lifting restrictions that had prevented his identification.

HarperCollins UK announced in December 2025 that it would publish no new Walliams books, amid reports of alleged inappropriate conduct that he denied. The publisher did not confirm those reports as the reason for its decision.

Alton Towers permanently closed its World of David Walliams attraction on 3 November 2026, before the investigation appeared. Its operator cited a routine review of attractions rather than linking the closure to the allegations.

Earlier Departure From Britain's Got Talent

Walliams left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after apologising for derogatory remarks about contestants. A separate privacy dispute with the show's production company, Fremantle, over leaked comments was settled in November 2023.

Downing Street called the allegations 'deeply troubling', although the Prime Minister's spokesperson said the Government had not seen the full reporting. As of 11 November, Walliams had not been charged, and there was no suggestion he was under police investigation.