For many people, retirement represents the freedom to finally explore the places they have dreamed about for decades. Whether it is a rail journey across Europe, an expedition cruise or a cross-country road trip, travel often tops the retirement wish list. After years spent building careers, raising families and saving for the future, many retirees see travel as a well-earned reward.

New research suggests that ambition remains strong. According to AARP's 2026 Travel Trends survey, 86 per cent of Americans aged 50 and older consider travel one of their top priorities for discretionary spending. Nearly two-thirds expect to travel this year.

Yet while retirement can create new opportunities for adventure, it can also present financial challenges. Rising travel costs, inflation, and poor spending decisions have the potential to place long-term savings under pressure. Here are three common mistakes that retirement experts and researchers say travellers should avoid.

1. Spending Too Much During the Early Years of Retirement

The first phase of retirement is often referred to as the 'go-go years'. During this period, retirees are generally healthier, more active, and more willing to spend money on experiences they may have postponed during their working lives. While that enthusiasm is understandable, excessive spending early in retirement can create problems later.

The original analysis highlights the risk of making large withdrawals from retirement savings during the first years after leaving work. If investment markets decline during that same period, retirement portfolios may struggle to recover. This financial challenge is known as sequence-of-returns risk. It occurs when retirees withdraw funds while investment values are falling, potentially reducing the long-term sustainability of their savings.

For retirees eager to tick destinations off their bucket list, balancing enjoyment with financial discipline remains an important consideration.

2. Letting Financial Anxiety Prevent Meaningful Experiences

Not every retirement travel mistake involves spending too much. Some retirees become so focused on preserving their savings that they avoid spending money altogether.

Research from the nonpartisan Employee Benefit Research Institute found that around one-third of retirees still possess 100 per cent or more of their original retirement savings by the time they reach their mid-80s. The organisation noted that retirement planning should support not only financial security but also consumption, autonomy, and personal goals.

Marianela Collado, a certified financial planner based in Florida, told CNBC that excessive caution can leave retirees regretting experiences they never pursued. For many people, retirement travel is one of the reasons they spent decades saving. Avoiding every discretionary expense out of fear may protect a bank balance, but it can also mean missing opportunities that may never return. The challenge is finding a balance between preserving assets and enjoying the lifestyle those assets were intended to support.

3. Failing to Account for Inflation

Inflation remains one of the most significant risks facing retirees. Even modest increases in prices can have a substantial impact over a retirement that may last several decades.

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Travel costs have risen sharply in recent years. Data referenced in the analysis showed travel-related prices increasing faster than broader inflation across several categories, including airfares, fuel, and accommodation. As prices rise, purchasing power declines. Money that comfortably covers a holiday today may not stretch nearly as far in the future.

This can be particularly challenging for retirees who rely heavily on fixed sources of income. While Social Security benefits receive cost-of-living adjustments, many pension plans do not automatically increase in line with inflation.

The original analysis notes that retirement projections often incorporate an annual inflation assumption of around 3 per cent to help estimate future spending needs. Without accounting for inflation, retirees may underestimate the amount of money required to support both everyday living costs and future travel plans.