Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr shook the football world earlier this month with the signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, their rival club, Al Hilal, is believed to be preparing an offer to tempt Lionel Messi to renew his rivalry with Ronaldo in the Saudi league.

Messi's two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain FC expires at the end of the current campaign. This opens a small gap in the door for Al Hilal, but it is believed that PSG is already preparing a contract renewal. With Messi leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, PSG's Qatari owners won't be keen to let him go at least for another season.

However, Al Hilal wants to strike while the iron is hot not that all eyes are on Saudi Arabi after Ronaldo's arrival in the middle of the season. He joined Al Nassr on New Year's Eve after parting ways with Premier League side Manchester United following a turbulent stint that lasted only a year and a half.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Al Hilal wants to show its rivals that the club has what it takes to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. To do this, they are putting together a $300 million (£247m) per year offer.

Messi already has ties to the Middle Eastern country as its tourism ambassador. He has appeared in campaigns to promote the country, with the Visit Saudi website featuring the slogan: "Lionel Messi wants you to unleash your inner emotion seeker and discover the unimaginable. Whether you travel to discover new things or old things."

Al Hilal may also be able to seek support from the Saudi government in their bid to sign Messi, especially since the country is hoping to boost its chances of hosting the World Cup in 2030.