Save for just seven years. Stop completely. Still retire a millionaire. It sounds improbable. Yet this is the core argument put forward by David Bach, a personal finance author who has long urged young people to start investing early. His idea is disarmingly simple. Put aside roughly $5 a day. Do it consistently. Start young. Then let time do the heavy lifting. Behind the simplicity lies a powerful financial truth. The earlier you begin, the less you may need to invest overall.

The Seven-Year Window That Changes Everything

The numbers tell a striking story. A young person begins at 19. They save $2,000 a year. They continue until the age of 26. Then they stop. No more contributions. The money remains invested until retirement at 65.

By then, the total value can exceed $1 million. Now consider another saver. This person starts later, at 27. They invest the same $2,000 each year. But they continue all the way to 65. They have contributed for nearly four decades. Their final total is around $805,000, Bach said on the Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, showing how the numbers add up.

They save far more money over time. Yet they end up with less. This is not a trick. It is the effect of compounding. Money invested earlier has more time to grow. Each year builds on the last.

Power of Compounding

Compounding is often described as interest on interest. But in practice, it feels more like momentum. Money invested at 19 has decades to expand. Gains generate further gains. Losses, too, may occur, but time smooths the journey.

By contrast, money invested later has less time to recover or grow. Even consistent saving cannot fully replace the advantage of starting early. This is why Bach's example resonates. It reframes wealth building. It is not only about how much you invest. It is about when you begin.

Breaking It Down to £5 a Day

The most compelling part of the rule is its accessibility. In the example, $2,000 a year equates to roughly $5.41 a day. That is the cost of a coffee or a bottle of water in many places.

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For young people, this makes the idea tangible. Wealth is not built through grand gestures. It begins with small, repeated decisions. Bach illustrates this through a personal anecdote. His teenage son calculated the daily amount himself. He realised that even modest savings, if started early enough, could lead to significant wealth. It is a lesson many adults wish they had learned sooner.

There is a natural instinct to delay investing. Many believe they should wait until they earn more. Or until life feels more stable. But Bach's model challenges this thinking.

Starting at 19 and stopping at 26 can outperform saving consistently for decades. The difference lies in time, not effort. This does not mean later investing is pointless. Far from it. Saving at any stage is valuable. But the earlier years carry disproportionate weight. In financial terms, time is an asset. And it is one that cannot be regained.

Bach often links this approach to structured retirement accounts, such as an individual retirement account in the US. These accounts offer tax advantages. They also encourage long-term investing by limiting withdrawals.

For young savers, such tools provide discipline. They reduce the temptation to spend. They reinforce the habit of investing. While the specific account types may differ across countries, the principle remains the same. Consistent, early investment within a long-term framework can yield powerful results.

A Lesson in Behaviour, Not Just Numbers

At its heart, the $5-a-day rule is not about mathematics alone. It is about behaviour. It asks a simple question. What small habit can you adopt today that your future self will thank you for?

For some, it may mean skipping a daily expense. For others, it may involve setting up automatic transfers into an investment account. The action itself is modest. The impact, over time, can be profound.