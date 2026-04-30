The promise is simple: follow a clear path, eliminate debt, and build wealth step by step. For decades, has built a loyal following on that idea. His 'Baby Steps' framework has helped millions regain control of their finances.

But a growing number of voices are questioning whether that simplicity comes at a cost. Among them is Tori Dunlap, who argues that rigid adherence to Ramsey's plan could leave some individuals financially worse off over time. Her recent commentary has reignited a debate that has been quietly building, particularly among younger investors navigating a more complex financial landscape.

A Plan Built on Discipline

Ramsey's Baby Steps are designed to be straightforward and actionable: build a small emergency fund, eliminate all non-mortgage debt, expand savings, and then begin investing. For many households, particularly those burdened by high-interest credit cards, the approach can be effective.

Credit card interest rates often exceed 20 per cent, making repayment a priority that can deliver returns few investments can reliably match.

Data from the Federal Reserve underscores the fragility many households face. Surveys have consistently shown that a significant portion of Americans would struggle to cover even modest unexpected expenses without borrowing.

In that context, Ramsey's emphasis on stability before growth has clear practical appeal. The system reduces complexity, builds momentum, and offers psychological wins that can keep individuals engaged.

Concerns Over Missed Investment Opportunities

Dunlap does not dispute the importance of eliminating high-interest debt. Her concern lies in how the strategy is applied across all types of debt. She points to a pattern she has observed in her work: individuals who focused exclusively on debt repayment for years, only to find themselves behind on retirement savings later in life.

Read more Money Expert David Bach Reveals 3 Simple Steps to Get Out of Debt Using His DOLP System Money Expert David Bach Reveals 3 Simple Steps to Get Out of Debt Using His DOLP System

At the centre of her argument is timing. Delayed investing can mean lost growth. Historically, broad market benchmarks such as the S&P 500 have delivered average annual returns of around 10% over the long term, though returns vary year to year. At the same time, certain debts — such as student loans — often carry significantly lower interest rates. This creates a trade-off. Funds directed entirely toward low-interest debt repayment could, in some cases, generate greater long-term value if invested earlier.

Dunlap also highlights the importance of employer-sponsored retirement plans, where matching contributions effectively offer an immediate return on investment that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

The Power of Compounding

The difference between early and delayed investing becomes more pronounced over time. Even modest, consistent contributions can grow significantly over decades as returns begin to generate their own returns. This compounding effect is widely regarded as one of the most powerful drivers of long-term wealth creation.

By contrast, while paying down low-interest debt reduces future obligations, it does not create growth at the same pace. Dunlap's argument is that treating all debt equally overlooks these underlying dynamics.

Behaviour Versus Financial Optimisation

At the heart of the debate is a fundamental tension: behaviour versus optimisation. Ramsey's approach is rooted in behavioural psychology. His 'debt snowball' method — paying off smaller debts first — is designed to build motivation and consistency, even if it is not mathematically optimal.

From a purely financial standpoint, prioritising higher-interest debt or investing earlier may yield better results over time. The trade-off is clear. Simplicity can drive action, but it may come at the cost of efficiency.

A More Nuanced Financial Reality

Modern financial decisions are rarely straightforward. Many households manage multiple forms of debt, each with different interest rates and conditions. A single, rigid strategy may not reflect that complexity.

Dunlap advocates for a more flexible approach: evaluating interest rates, taking advantage of employer benefits, and balancing debt repayment with long-term investment goals. Her position reflects a broader shift in financial advice, where personalisation is increasingly prioritised over one-size-fits-all solutions.

The Stakes for Younger Generations

The debate carries particular weight for younger earners. Time is one of the most valuable financial assets. Starting early allows investments more time to compound, even if initial contributions are small.

Delaying those contributions, even by a few years, can significantly reduce long-term returns. For individuals in their twenties and thirties, the consequences of financial decisions made today may only become visible decades later.

Despite their differences, both Ramsey and Dunlap are working toward the same objective: long-term financial security. One emphasizes discipline and clarity. The other focuses on strategy and optimisation.

For many, the answer may not lie in choosing one approach over the other but in understanding when each is most appropriate.