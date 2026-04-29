The idea of retirement had always been simple. Work for a few years longer. Save more. Retire comfortably. For decades, this has been the quiet promise behind modern retirement planning. But that promise is starting to crack. New research suggests that working longer is no longer a reliable safety net. In fact, for many, it is a plan that never materialises.

Surveys and long-term data reveal a consistent pattern. People expect to retire later than they actually do. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, between 40 and 50 percent of retirees since the late 1990s have left work earlier than planned. That is not a small deviation. It is a structural gap.

Gallup data tells a similar story. In 2022, the average expected retirement age was 66. The actual average retirement age was 61. Five years may not sound dramatic. In financial terms, it is.

Those are years without income. Years where savings must stretch further. Years where mistakes cannot easily be corrected. Craig Copeland, Director of Wealth Benefits Research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute, has analysed these trends for years. His findings point to a clear conclusion. Early retirement is not an exception. It is increasingly the norm.

Why People Retire Early

The reasons are rarely voluntary. Data from 2025 shows that 76 percent of early retirements were driven by factors outside an individual's control. Health issues, disability, layoffs, company closures and restructuring dominate the list.

This is not about choice. It is about circumstance. A separate study by the Urban Institute found that more than half of full-time workers in their early 50s are pushed out of their jobs before they are ready. The research, based on data from 1998 to 2014, highlights how fragile late-career employment can be.

Once out, returning is not easy. Older workers face barriers. Skills mismatches. Age bias. Health limitations. The result is often permanent exit rather than temporary disruption. Copeland has noted that this shift changes the retirement equation entirely. People who expect five or ten more working years suddenly find themselves relying on savings far earlier than planned.

The Illusion Of Control

At the heart of the retirement myth is a belief in control. Work longer. Earn more. Delay benefits. Secure the future. On paper, it works.

Delaying Social Security benefits, for instance, increases monthly payouts. Waiting until age 70 can significantly boost lifetime income. But this strategy depends on one key assumption. That individuals will be able to keep working.

The data suggests otherwise. Health shocks do not follow financial plans. Corporate restructuring does not respect retirement timelines. The labour market does not guarantee second chances. In short, the system is less predictable than the plans built around it.

When early retirement hits, the consequences are immediate. Income stops. Expenses remain. Healthcare costs often rise. Without preparation, the options narrow quickly.

Returning to work is difficult. Drawing down savings too early risks depletion. Claiming benefits early locks in lower payouts for life. Copeland's research highlights a stark reality. Those forced into early retirement often have limited choices, and each comes with long-term trade-offs.

Rethinking the Strategy

If working longer is no longer reliable, what replaces it? Financial planners are shifting the conversation. Kamila Elliott, a certified financial planner and chief executive of Collective Wealth Partners, argues that flexibility is now essential.

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Retirement planning should not rely on a single outcome. Instead, it should account for multiple scenarios. One key step is calculating two targets. The savings needed if retirement happens on schedule. And the savings needed if it happens earlier. The gap between those figures can be substantial. But acknowledging it is the first step towards resilience.

There are practical measures that can reduce risk. Reducing debt is one. Entering retirement with fewer obligations improves cash flow and lowers financial pressure.

Increasing savings is another. Catch-up contributions for those over 50 allow workers to build additional reserves in the years leading up to retirement. Insurance also plays a role. Long-term care coverage, secured before retirement, can protect against one of the biggest financial shocks later in life.

For those forced to retire early, Elliott suggests a bridge strategy. This involves drawing from savings or investment accounts to delay claiming Social Security. The aim is to preserve higher lifetime benefits. Waiting until full retirement age, typically between 66 and 67, ensures full entitlement. Waiting longer can increase it further.

A Changing Reality

The traditional retirement narrative is being rewritten. Working longer is still valuable. It can boost savings and improve financial outcomes. But it is no longer a guarantee. The modern challenge is not just planning for retirement. It is planning for uncertainty. For millions, the question is no longer when they will choose to stop working. It is when circumstances will make that choice for them. And that is a far more difficult calculation.