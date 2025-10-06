The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has drawn widespread criticism after sharing a viral video showing federal agents wheeling away a Portland protester on a flatbed trolley. The clip, uploaded on 5 October 2025, included a caption that read: 'Refuse to walk? We'll give you a ride.'

The post, shared through ICE's official account on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained traction, amassing more than 12 million views within hours. Many accused the agency of mocking detainees and provoking anger intentionally, a tactic often described as 'rage baiting'. Others defended ICE's approach as humorous and efficient.

The video came amid growing political tension in the United States as President Donald Trump moved to deploy National Guard troops to assist ICE operations in Portland despite a federal court ruling against such action.

ICE's Controversial Video

According to Fox News, the short clip showed a person wearing a black hoodie lying face down on a metal trolley, their hands restrained behind their back as agents wheeled them away. The footage was set to Chamillionaire's 2006 track 'Ridin', a song famously referencing evading law enforcement.

PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride. pic.twitter.com/RibmhrTLSa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 5, 2025

It was filmed during ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, where anti-ICE demonstrators had clashed repeatedly with federal officers.

By Sunday evening, the video had drawn tens of thousands of reactions. While many users laughed at the display, others questioned the agency's professionalism. ICE did not immediately respond when asked about the protester's identity or the charges involved.

Video Posted as Trump Deploys National Guard Troops

The release of the ICE video coincided with a heated legal battle over Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops from Texas and California to Portland. Hours before the video appeared online, US District Judge Karin Immergut issued a ruling blocking Trump's move, stating that it violated state autonomy.

Reports indicated that 200 California National Guard members had already been reassigned to Portland to assist ICE and other federal agencies before the order was halted. Both Oregon and California officials filed emergency restraining orders against the deployment.

Critics said the timing of the ICE video was no coincidence. Many believed it was part of a broader effort by Trump-aligned federal agencies to demonstrate authority amid increasing public resistance and legal constraints.

Netizens Turn ICE Video Into a Joke

Despite the outrage, several social media users found amusement in the post. Some praised the agency's efficiency, calling it 'creative' and 'smart policing'.

One user on X wrote: 'Work smart, not hard when carrying off protesters'. Another commented: 'Based! People should start donating carts to the ICE office'.

Supporters viewed the clip as a light-hearted take on law enforcement challenges. A few even suggested it restored 'humour and confidence' in officers who, they claimed, had been unfairly criticised.

Others Accuse ICE of Rage Baiting

However, the backlash grew as many accused ICE of deliberately inciting anger for attention. The phrase 'Refuse to walk? We'll give you a ride' was condemned as demeaning, particularly at a time when public trust in the agency remains fragile.

Critics linked the post's timing to Trump's political actions, claiming it reflected a broader attempt to provoke outrage and divert attention from legal setbacks.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, defended ICE's enforcement stance, stating: 'This is exactly what happens when sanctuary politicians demonise ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement.'

Yet many online continued to question ICE's judgment, arguing the agency blurred the line between operational transparency and mockery.

The debate continues as ICE remains silent on the controversy, leaving questions over its intentions — and its accountability — unanswered.