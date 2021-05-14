Wendy Williams on Thursday threw shade at Ellen DeGeneres who recently announced that she will be ending her daytime show after 19 seasons.

The outspoken host talked about "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ending in 2022 during the "Hot Topics" segment of her program. She congratulated the comedian at first for reaching the milestone.

"Nineteen years is a very good run, congratulations to you, Ellen," she said.

But her tone shifted as she claimed that DeGeneres is ending her show because of the allegations of a toxic workplace. The accusations prompted an internal investigation which also resulted in the firing of three producers.

"Considering all you've been through all those 19 years, including the workplace conditions, which... by the way, I believe she's leaving because of the workplace conditions. You know. I mean, we all know people who've worked there... and people who've worked here themselves," Williams continued.

"Here's the thing, I'm glad that you thanked your 'Ellen' fans, or whatever you call your nation. But 19 years on TV doesn't change your life. It exposes you for the person you really are," she said in response to DeGeneres' message to her fans about how they changed her life for the better.

Williams then recalled a time that she became a guest on the show, which she said was not a happy experience. She contradicted what DeGeneres said in her interview with Savannah Guthrie that her guests were happy to be in a "happy atmosphere."

"I'm not sure all the guests are happy. I was a guest. I wasn't happy... people called me out on it before I was able to say anything about it," she explained adding, "I don't know whether she told her current staff, though. She seems like the type of person who could come out on stage and announce it to everybody."

"Anyway, her talk show ends in May 2022. So, you know... you'll have to continue watching. And good luck, I know you like to buy houses and do projects, you've got pet food whatever you want to do," Williams concluded while she addressed DeGeneres directly and sarcastically added, "You've been on for 19 years, we should be so lucky."

Williams' shade came after DeGeneres said that she is ending her show in 2022, not because of the allegations of a toxic workplace. She revealed that her contract is only until Season 19.