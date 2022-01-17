In an unfortunate shooting incident in Arizona, a boy working at a Wendy's drive-thru was shot in the head by a customer who wanted BBQ sauce sachets.

According to a report in The Sun, the victim, Brian Durham Junior, was shot in the head on Friday during a fight over the sauce at the fast-food joint in Phoenix, even though he was not involved in the argument. The 16-year-old, who is a full-time student but works to help his mother with bills, is recovering in the hospital. Theotis Polk, the customer in question, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The 27-year-old suspect reportedly opened fire and then jumped into the passenger side of a car that immediately fled the scene. Durham Jr. was taken to the hospital and survived the attack after undergoing hours-long emergency surgery.

His father Brian Durham Sr. told KSAZ-TV that the bullet grazed his son's head but luckily missed his brain. He revealed that his son was attacked after his colleague told the accused that he needs to pay extra for the barbecue sauce, but the gunman started arguing with him.

According to Durham Sr., his son was silently standing at the register between the suspect and his intended target but ended up getting injured. He said, "My son just stayed quiet and had the guy's change in his hand. [He] just stayed quiet while the other two was in confrontation."

He added, "So, the dude on the outside tells him, 'No, you [have] to pay for it,' so he started getting louder. The [suspect] got up, out of his car, walked up to the window and just shot, didn't care about life."

Durham Sr. noted that it's a "miracle" that his son survived because if he had switched even one second to the left he would have been gone. "It was very nerve-wracking hearing that your son got shot because you don't know what. Is his leg shot? Is he dead? Lot of things is racing through your mind," he added.

However, the doctors are still not sure what kind of impact the attack is going to have on the victim's health and if he is going to make a full recovery. His father said, "They said how the bullet fragments [hit his brain], they don't know how his speech is going to be. They give him commands and he moves his fingers and toes but can't talk."