Wentworth Miller took to social media on Sunday to share a lengthy message about the LGBTQ community. He also announced that he has no plans to reprise his role as Michael Scofield in a potential "Prison Break" season 6.

On Instagram, the actor thanked fans for their "Affectionate. Supportive" messages. He also spoke up against bullying of the LGBTQ community.

"Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-a**, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?" Miller wrote.

"I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be 'bullied' in this space. I have too much power. 'Delete. Block. Deactivate.' Etc," he continued adding, "But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bulls**t."

Miller then talked about "Prison Break" season 6. He confirmed that he is "out of PB. Officially." He explained that his decision is not because of "static on social media" but he is just tired of playing straight characters.

"I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael," the 48-year old explained and said he is sorry to the fans who are disappointed that he will not reprise Michael Scofield in "Prison Break" season 6.

"If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work. - W.M." Miller concluded his post.

Wentworth Miller's statement with Sarah sending her support.

Dominic Purcell, who played Michael's brother Lincoln Burrows on the Fox drama series, supported Miller's exit.

"It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning," he commented.

Purcell said he is glad that his co-star made this decision not to return for "your health and your truth." He concluded his comment with, "Keep the posts coming...love ya brother." Miller responded with "Thanks, brother. Love you too. Onward."

I totally support and respect Wentworth Miller's decision not to return for Prison Break S6. And it's good that Dominic Purcell is loyal to him and won't return either



Thank you for Michael Scofield @wentworthmiller

I look forward to your next project.

In January, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn responded to news of "Prison Break" Season 6 potentially happening. He said there is nothing definite to announce yet and that he wants to explore the show as a spinoff instead.