After analysing data from across the hospitality sector in 2023, hospitality experts have compiled a list of hospitality trends that are expected to trend in 2024.

As UK Hospitality has discovered, the hospitality sector was propelled into a staffing crisis, following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.

According to recent data, after the Brexit referendum was successful, the hospitality sector lost around 92,000 EU workers. The hospitable employees walked away from their job posts and returned to their home countries.

In 2021, it was reported that approximately 700,000 hospitality employees traded their jobs each month.

In 2022, the quitting rates amongst hospitable staff members were at an all-time high, with more than 6 per cent of the entire workforce handing in their resignations.

Job vacancies in the industry, have since been pushed on to young people.

Engaging in business trends has become a key part of building company success and a team of keen employees.

The group of hospitality experts, who analysed the sector, have found that technological advancements are set to trend next year.

The Managing Partner and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Britain Resorts and Hotels, Patrick Norton, said on a podcast that "2024 is all about data".

"We feel we know the difference between fads and what's the next big thing. I think a lot of companies are going to fall behind in AI and business intelligence," he added.

Norton went on to note that hospitality businesses should be data-driven, using zero-party data as "the nucleus of your technology stack".

Zero-party data, which references survey reviews and introductory form-fills, will benefit customer service and rapport, say the experts.

More than 80 per cent of hospitality customers admitted to sharing their personal data to enhance their consumer experience.

First-party data is also useful, considering 71 per cent of customers expect an aspect of personalisation in hospitality services.

Factoring in different consumer behaviours while protecting the privacy of guests will allow businesses to increase communications and brand affinity.

The hospitality experts also mentioned that using the first-party data technique will encourage guests to re-booking and return to restaurants and hotels.

Local locations will remain popular amongst consumers next year, according to hospitality experts.

According to Hilton, the global hospitality company that is widely known for its broad portfolio of hotels, up to 75 per cent of travellers admitted that they prioritise local experiences.

Local experiences boast an element of authenticity that is unmatched by chain brands and businesses.

The hospitable experts recommend that businesses use the local delicacies and cultural aspects, in regard to cuisines, entertainment or decoration, to draw customers in.

Shawn Jereb, the Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution at Montage International recognised how a "fine-tuned approach" will benefit businesses the most.

While efforts should be made to create a business location that fits in with society, natural authenticity will be favoured amongst customers.

Recent data notes that more than 40 per cent of youngsters between the ages of 11 and 26, Gen Z's, are interested in learning about local cultures when they travel.

The same can also be said for 44 per cent of Millennials – those aged 27 to 42 in 2023.

"I think for the first time, what I'm experiencing is a divergence in specific products and locations," said the Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution.

Jareb went on to recognise that in the final months of 2023, "it's really come down to product by product, location by location... So, it takes a much more, I think, fine-tuned approach than we've historically taken".

For the best outcome, the experts recommended that hospitality businesses combine technological and cultural techniques, using first-party or zero-party data to ensure an element of customer service personalisation.