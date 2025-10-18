Just as the buzz around Ozempic became a dull roar, a new name is being whispered across social media: Retatrutide. Influencers on TikTok and Instagram are touting it as the next great leap in weight-loss medication, promising dramatic results.

This social media frenzy raises urgent questions for anyone struggling with their appearance. Is this new drug a revolutionary treatment, or is it another case of online hype creating a dangerous demand for something that is not even real?

What Makes Retatrutide A 'Triple-Threat' To Fat?

Currently being developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, Retatrutide is said to be the first drug of its kind to tackle weight loss in three distinct ways.

Like Ozempic, it targets GLP-1, a hormone that controls appetite to make you feel full. But it does not stop there. The drug also targets GIP, a hormone that regulates blood sugar and metabolism to further aid weight loss.

Its final target is the body's glucagon receptors, which help control blood glucose levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. This powerful three-pronged approach is what makes its potential so significant.

Why This Drug Is Years Away From Your Pharmacy

Despite the impressive claims and online chatter, Retatrutide is still undergoing rigorous safety tests and is only in its third phase of development.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly confirmed the drug has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, or any other regulatory body in the world. Consequently, no one is authorised to sell the drug for human use.

The official medical trials are being conducted under strict supervision, with participants having their doses gradually increased. They are also being heavily monitored for any possible side effects.

The Alarming Rise Of Counterfeit 'Cures' Online

The lack of official approval has not stopped influencers from peddling the medication online. A flurry of posts across social media feature content creators promoting what can only be fake versions of Retatrutide to their followers, a recent news report found.

In these clips, influencers share their supposed experiences with the 'drug' and list its alleged health benefits. A physician warned that anyone taking these counterfeit substances is at risk of adverse effects, prompting an urgent health warning.

In response to the dangerous trend, TikTok and Instagram have begun taking down videos from creators promoting the fake versions.

How Long Is The Wait For The Real Deal?

The viral videos have created a surge in public awareness, according to leading GP Dr Helen Wall. She explained that even if the drug becomes available on the NHS, the criteria to qualify will likely be very strict.

'It is being tested on humans at the minute, with an average current weight loss of around 23 to 24 percent of body weight, which is more than what we've seen with Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro,' Dr Wall stated.

'But we just don't know around the safety of it as yet and it's going to be a while before it gets regulatory approval—and that's if it does.'

Dr Wall estimates Retatrutide will likely go for FDA approval in the US by mid-to-late 2026. This could mean a worldwide launch around 2027, although she cautioned the wait in the UK may be even longer.