The golden crown has found a home once more. In a stunning conclusion to a decade-long journey of persistence and passion, the Philippines has achieved a historic back-to-back victory at the Miss Grand International pageant.

Emma Mary Tiglao, a 30-year-old pageant veteran, model, and journalist from Pampanga, was crowned Miss Grand International 2025 in a glittering coronation night in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, 18 October.

The emotional moment saw outgoing queen CJ Opiaza, also from the Philippines, place the coveted crown on her successor's head, sealing a monumental win for the country. Tiglao, who bested 76 other delegates, shone not just with her poise and beauty, but with the powerful words she delivered on the international stage.

Her victory is not just a personal triumph but a testament to her unwavering dedication to a dream she has chased for over ten years.

A Victory Forged in Words: The Powerful Message of Emma Tiglao

More than just a flawless performance, it was Emma Tiglao's voice that may have cemented her win. During the final speech segment for the Top 10, she used her platform to speak out against corruption and other pressing issues plaguing her homeland.

'As a journalist, my heart aches for my country, which is drowned by corruption', she declared, also mourning the lives lost to natural disasters and the deaths of her fellow journalists in Gaza.

'We are not born in fear, but to hope, to love, and to live in peace', she continued. 'Peace begins when parents teach children with compassion, leaders embody humility, youth find their purpose, and when we live with empathy and kindness. Let love be the grandest voice to peace'.

Her powerful message resonated deeply, solidifying her status as a queen with both substance and style. Earlier in the night, she was fast-tracked into the Top 20 semifinal by winning the 'Country's Power of the Year' vote, a clear sign of massive public support.

Miss Philippines Emma Tiglao paying homage to Mariam Abu Dagga and Gaza on the world stage. This is what pageantry should be about. #MissGrandInternational pic.twitter.com/cyDjKOpSHu — marv (@mvn_dn) October 18, 2025

A Pageant Veteran's Final Triumph: The Long Road of Emma Tiglao

Emma Tiglao is the embodiment of the phrase 'never give up'. Her path to the golden crown was one of the longest and most challenging in recent memory, marking her as a true pageant veteran. Her journey began in 2012 at Mutya ng Pilipinas, where she placed as 1st Runner-up.

She first joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2014, finishing in the Top 15. A year later, she was crowned the 4th Princess at Miss World Philippines 2015.

Her first major national title came in 2019 when she won Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental. She went on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Intercontinental 2019 pageant in Egypt, where she finished as a Top 20 semifinalist.

After that, she announced a hiatus from pageantry in 2022, leading many to believe her journey was over. However, she made a spectacular return in 2025, winning the Miss Grand Philippines title and, ultimately, the international crown she had worked towards for so long.

THE GRAND LEGACY CONTINUES! 👑



PH's Emma Tiglao is the new crowned queen of Miss Grand International. #MGI2025 pic.twitter.com/dnEF7qy5KA — m★rilag (@alwina_marilag) October 18, 2025

More Than a Crown: The Professional and Personal Advocacy of Emma Tiglao

Beyond the pageant stage, Emma Tiglao has built an impressive and multifaceted career. A dean's lister, she graduated with a degree in Tourism Management from Holy Angel University. She has worked extensively as a professional model in Cambodia and Malaysia and is also a familiar face on television as a host and news anchor for Eagle Broadcasting Corporation's programmes, including Mata ng Agila and Kada Umaga.

Her compassion matches her ambition. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiglao organised an outreach programme for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) and frontliners at the BJMP Angeles District Jail, demonstrating a deep-seated commitment to community service.

As she begins her reign, she brings not only the pride of a nation but also a wealth of experience, compassion, and intelligence to the global stage. Her victory is a powerful reminder that with persistence, dedication, and a heart for service, no dream is too big. The world now watches as Emma Tiglao embarks on her new journey, ready to carry the torch of peace and inspire millions.