Greta Gerwig has found herself at the centre of an unlikely celebrity mix-up after Taylor Swift revealed that her fiancé Travis Kelce confused Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, for the Barbie director during one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts in London. The story came to light during Swift's recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, sparking an online frenzy as fans reacted to the humorous case of mistaken identity.

Taylor Swift Reveals Travis Kelce's Hilarious Mix-Up

Speaking to Seth Meyers on the US talk show, Swift recounted the light-hearted moment when Kelce, who was accompanying her at the London stop of the Eras Tour, greeted Anna Eberstein believing she was acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig. As reported by People, Kelce initially congratulated Eberstein on Barbie, under the impression she was Gerwig, before realising the mix-up. The revelation drew laughter from the studio audience and quickly spread online.

According to the same report by People, Swift said Kelce was delighted to spot who he thought was the Barbie director among the VIP guests before realising his mistake. The singer told Meyers that both Hugh Grant and his wife were in attendance that night, seated among several high-profile figures from the entertainment industry. The anecdote quickly went viral, with the combination of Hollywood, sport, and pop culture ensuring that the story dominated social media timelines.

The Famous Faces Behind the Mix-Up

Greta Gerwig, 41, is the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Lady Bird, Little Women, and 2023's Barbie, which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Known for her sharp storytelling and distinctive direction, Gerwig has become one of the most recognisable women in Hollywood. Her success with Barbie elevated her status beyond the film industry, making her a household name across pop culture.

Travis Kelce, 36, is an American football star who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and has been in a highly publicised relationship with Taylor Swift since 2023. The couple's appearances together often make headlines, and Kelce's friendly and outgoing personality has made him a fan favourite beyond the sporting world.

Hugh Grant, 65, remains one of Britain's most beloved actors, known for romantic comedies such as Notting Hill and Love Actually. His wife, Anna Eberstein, is a Swedish television producer. The pair were among the celebrities who attended Swift's London concert earlier this year, with Grant later tweeting his admiration for Swift's performance and Kelce's hospitality.

Internet Reacts to Greta Gerwig–Travis Kelce Mix-Up

Following Swift's revelation, fans flooded social media with memes and humorous posts about the confusion. The story trended on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, with users joking that even sports stars were not immune to the global Barbie phenomenon. Others shared comparison photos of Gerwig and Eberstein, stating that both are gorgeous women but they truly look nothing alike.

Anna and Greta are both gorgeous women but they truly look nothing alike! pic.twitter.com/WhqDBHcT9r — Bee ❤️‍🔥 (@twogravesonegun) October 9, 2025

Hugh Grant's name also began trending after fans revisited his past tweet praising Swift's show. The incident was widely described as a 'perfect celebrity collision', bringing together figures from film, music, and sport in an unexpected way. As of now, neither Gerwig nor Eberstein has commented publicly on the situation, but the story has only added to Gerwig's growing visibility in popular culture.

Greta Gerwig's Rising Influence Beyond Barbie

The viral moment highlights Greta Gerwig's growing prominence in entertainment. After the record-breaking success of Barbie, she is set to direct Netflix's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, expected to begin production in 2025.

Gerwig also drew attention at the Venice Film Festival with husband Noah Baumbach and previously made history as the first American female Jury President at Cannes 2024. Even a harmless mix-up involving Travis Kelce and Hugh Grant's wife shows how firmly her name remains in the cultural spotlight.