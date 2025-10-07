Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) poked fun at senior White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him a 'clown' and describing his height as '4'11.'

In a lengthy Instagram Live post on Sunday, the 35-year-old congresswoman roasted Miller as she debunked the ongoing MAGA claims regarding the government shutdown.

'Point is, is that they are scrapping and grasping at straws because they have nothing else' she told her social media followers, downplaying MAGA claims that the shutdown happened because the Democrats are pushing for health care for undocumented immigrants.

'Laugh at them! Stephen Miller is a clown! I've never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he's, like, 4′10".'

AOC went on to make fun of Miller's height, which is actually 5'10".

'And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he's 4'10". And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4′10″, that he has taken that anger out on at any other population possible,' the congresswoman mentioned.

'Like, laugh at them! Laugh at them.'

The livestream video also acknowledged the risks of dangers of authoritarianism and encouraged her followers to 'be strong for one another'.

When a viewer commented that 'short kings are great', AOC made it clear that she was not insulting the height but what she referred to as the overcompensation as a result of insecurity.

'​​​Absolutely...I'm not here to make fun of anyone's anything, but the way people overcompensate over their own stories is what I'm talking about there. So thank you for the clarification. I appreciate that,​' she added.

MAGA Men's Brand of Masculinity

The progressive New York congresswoman believed that the problem with MAGA men was more about 'insecure masculinity' than 'toxic masculinity'.

'People talk about toxic masculinity, let's put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them,' she suggested.

She added that she prefers having secure men who have no problems being surrounded by successful people, who are amazing fathers and with strong values.

Miller's Reaction

In an interview with Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle' Miller awkwardly watched portions of AOC's live broadcast where she used his height as a joke.

The Trump supporter just laughed after host Laura Ingraham called him AOC's favourite target.

Stephen Miller responding to AOC calling Miller a clown and saying he is angry that he is 4’10”: We knew her brain didn't work now we know their eyes don't work. pic.twitter.com/G4m6uDMnrI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

​​'Well, we knew — we knew that her brain didn't work, now we know their eyes don't work,' said Miller while laughing.

Meanwhile, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy's wife, Katie Miller, also took her reaction about AOC's statements in an interview with Fox News.

'There's nothing more comical than a sad, petty, childless adult who flies around on private planes while bemoaning the rich. What you're seeing here is just the Democratic and the far left attacking every single one of President Trump's aides and people who support him because they know their policies are failing,' Katie said.

AOC has yet to react to the statement made by Miller's wife.