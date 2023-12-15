Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to extend his stay at the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has flourished in Saudi Arabia, becoming the face of the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year contract. His deal is believed to be valued at a staggering £177 million per year.

While Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr expires in the summer of 2025, the Portuguese legend is showing no signs of slowing down in the Middle East and now wants to continue at the Riyadh-based club.

The former Manchester United star has "requested" Al-Nassr for a contract extension that will potentially keep him at the club until 2027, as per football journalist Al-Harbi, who also revealed that the Saudi Arabian club would make an announcement about the same in the coming days.

"Al-Nasr will announce during the next short period the extension of the contract of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo for two additional years at the request of Cristiano as the new contract begins from the beginning of 2025 and ends at the beginning of 2027," wrote Al-Harbi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

مؤكد :



نادي النصر السعودي سيُعلن خلال الفترة القليلة القادمة عن تمديد عقد الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو لعامين إضافيين "برغبة من كريستيانو" حيثُ يبدأ العقد الجديد "من بداية عام 2025م وينتهي في بداية عام 2027م" pic.twitter.com/vxgNejwXck — علي الحربي (@alharbi_44) December 12, 2023

While Ronaldo would touch 41 by the time his new contract ends, but it would also mean it would give him a chance to represent Portugal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in great form since joining the Saudi Pro League earlier this year. Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United last December and ended the second half of the 2022-23 campaign at Al-Nassr, netting 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances. He instantly became the poster boy of the Saudi Pro League and his presence attracted numerous superstars from Europe.

The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane all landed in various clubs of the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

The 38-year-old forward has looked even more impressive so far this season under a rejuvenated Al-Nassr side. He has netted 20 goals and also provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, and is the joint-top scorer of 2023 with 50 goals alongside Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo could come face to face against long-time rival Lionel Messi one last time in their storied rivalry on the club level.

Messi-led Inter Miami earlier announced on X that they would be participating in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of their first-ever international tour. The tournament is a three-team event, including Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Neymar's Al-Hilal and Messi's Inter Miami.