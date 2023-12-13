Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has blamed his players after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester United, who lost 3-0 to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday, exited the European competition following their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford. Bayern's French forward Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the night just 20 minutes before the full-time whistle.

The Red Devils' Champions League campaign ended with just one win from six games. A loss to Bayern meant that they also missed out on a chance to drop into the Europa League by finishing third.

Speaking in an interview after the defeat in Manchester, Ten Hag said several players made "individual errors" that cost them the game.

"We made mistakes. Some individuals errors from more players. In the end, it's not good enough," Ten Hag told TNT Sports after the game ended at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag praises Man Utd despite poor game

Ten Hag then stated that Manchester United performed well against the Bundesliga champions even though they had just one shot on target all night. The Dutchman acknowledged that his side "gave everything" and were highly spirited against a good Bayern Munich side.

"Today the performance was very good and we didn't deserve to lose but we lost the game. The team did very good, we were very good in defensive organisation, we were very good in pressing," added Ten Hag.

The boss also admitted that the Red Devils need to gain more consistency. As a manager, he needs to "guide and improve" them. Ten Hag also said that the players also "have to take responsibility and we have to do that together".

Manchester United have had multiple injury issues in the 2023-24 season. Ten Hag has repeatedly said that the lack of options on the bench has affected his side over the last few months.

"When the game is going, you need energy from the bench and the options were limited," said Ten Hag before adding their target was always to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Now that Manchester United have been eliminated, Ten Hag said their focus should solely be on the Premier League. "We have to take some good performance into the Premier League if we want to be back again in the Champions League [next season]," the Dutch boss said.

New injury setback for Man Utd

Manchester United's game suffered an early setback when England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw picked up injuries.

Maguire was forced to leave the field in the first half with a supposed groin injury. Initially the former Red Devils captain tried to play on but then he immediately called to be substituted. Left-back Shaw, however, managed to play the entire first half but did not emerge for the second, having suffered a suspected hamstring injury.

After the game, Ten Hag spoke about Shaw and Maguire's injuries, saying they'll have to wait for a day to make an assessment.

The latest injuries to Maguire and Shaw come as a massive blow to Manchester United, who are scheduled to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The Red Devils have already been hit with several injury issues recently.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are still out of action, while the likes of Christian Eriksen, Amadi Diallo and Casemiro are also out injured. In addition, Marcus Rashford missed the midweek match due to illness and it is not known if he will be back in the team for Sunday's match.

Manchester United have suffered two losses in their last three Premier League outings. They are currently in sixth place with 27 points, 10 behind Liverpool.