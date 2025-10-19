In a brazen daylight robbery on October 19, 2025, three masked thieves broke into the Louvre Museum in Paris and stole nine pieces of priceless imperial jewelry, including a crown believed to have belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. The heist, which lasted less than ten minutes, has triggered national outrage and a sweeping investigation by French authorities.

Thieves Used Power Tools and Scooters in Coordinated Break-In

According to French media reports, the robbers used an aerial lift and an angle grinder to breach a second-floor window of the Apollon Gallery, which overlooks the River Seine and was undergoing construction at the time. The gang entered between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m., bypassing security and escaping on scooters toward the A6 highway. One scooter was later found abandoned.

The tools used—including small chainsaws—were left at the scene, and forensic teams are now compiling a detailed inventory of the stolen items. Among them were a necklace, a brooch, a tiara, and a damaged crown linked to Empress Eugénie, which was found discarded outside the gallery.

Crown Jewels of France Among Looted Items

The Apollon Gallery houses some of France's most treasured artifacts, including the Regent diamond and a hardstone vessel collection once owned by King Louis XIV. Officials have not released the full list of stolen items, but confirmed that the jewels taken hold 'inestimable heritage and historical value,' according to a statement from the French Interior Ministry.

The crown attributed to Empress Eugénie, adorned with emeralds and golden eagles, was a centerpiece of the collection. Its theft and partial destruction have been described as a cultural tragedy.

Museum Evacuated, Public Panic Ensues

The Louvre was evacuated immediately after the robbery, with police swarming the premises and sealing off entrances. Visitors reported confusion and panic as officers attempted to access the building through locked glass doors near the iconic pyramid.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed that no one was injured in the raid but acknowledged the growing threat of organized crime targeting art institutions. 'Museums have become targets,' she said, adding that 'all means are already being implemented to recover the loot.'

National Outrage and Political Fallout

The theft has sparked fury across France, with conservative leaders calling it a national 'humiliation.' Jordan Bardella of the National Rally Party posted on X: 'The Louvre is a global symbol of our culture. This heist... is an intolerable humiliation for our country.'

Unions have long warned that overcrowding and understaffing at the Louvre—highlighted by a mass staff walkout in June—have left the museum vulnerable. The incident has reignited calls for stronger security measures and better protection of national treasures.

Le Louvre est un symbole mondial de notre culture. Ce braquage, qui a permis aux voleurs de dérober des joyaux de la Couronne de France, est une insupportable humiliation pour notre pays.



Jusqu’où ira le délitement de l’Etat ? — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) October 19, 2025

Recovery Efforts and Fears of Irreversible Loss

Police are working with international agencies to track the stolen items, but experts warn that the jewels may be melted down or dismantled for resale. 'The risk is that some of the diamonds could be sold at retail, which would make reconstituting the jewels very difficult,' a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien.

The gallery remains closed for 'exceptional reasons,' and the Louvre has yet to announce when it will reopen. The robbery follows recent thefts at other French institutions, including the Natural History Museum and a porcelain museum in Limoges, underscoring a troubling trend.