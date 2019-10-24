Fans were left clamouring and disappointed when they learned that "Masked Singer" season 2 will not be airing on Wednesday. They will have to wait longer than the usual to find out the true identities of the Flamingo, Flower, and the Black Widow. Just four weeks into its second season, the show announced a brief hiatus.

The fan-favourite Fox singing show remained pre-empted because of the World Series. The show had to take a night off for the second match between Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

This means "Masked Singer" season 2 will resume its run next week on Wednesday, October 30. However, the schedule can change depending on the progress of the annual championship series of Major League Baseball.

According to Cinema Blend, if the series goes to seven games, fans may have to wait for another week for their favourite reality series to resume. This means that there will be no new episode until Wednesday, November 6. Therefore, the official air date for the next episode of the "Masked Singer" season 2 is not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, the show released an exciting trailer promising some thrilling moments in the rest of the series.

The trailer shows the four judges—Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke—exhilarated with the big reveals. And the voiceover promises, "The biggest names yet will be revealed" after the World Series.

ðŸŽµThey wear the mask, can you guess who they are?ðŸŽµ #TheMaskedSinger returns Wednesdays after the World Series, and catch up anytime on @FOXNOW or @Hulu! ðŸŽƒ pic.twitter.com/Tpr3JLMCwQ — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 23, 2019

Speaking to Good House Keeping, "Masked Singer" showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra revealed that fans will be witnessing "showmance."

"There is a love affair that develops between Nicole and Thingamajig ... there are tears that unfold, this person's voice absolutely mesmerises Nicole," she revealed. "Both her and the Thingamajig have a sweet, bizarre Beauty and the Beast moment."

Thingamajig is a performer who impressed the judges and the audience with the very first performance. Even though the identity of the singer is undercover, fans and judges have developed immense fondness and attachment with the singer. Black Widow, Flamingo, Tree and Flower are among other much-anticipated reveals of the season.

"Masked Singer" season 2 airs Wednesdays, on FOX.