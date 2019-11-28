"The Masked Singer" season 2 did not air new episode Wednesday night. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the show has taken another hiatus leaving fans clamouring for more. So, when will the Fox reality singing competition return for a new episode? Read on to find out the details.

This is the second time "The Masked Singer" has taken a break this season. In October, due to the World Series, the show took a two-week recess.

While fans waited patiently for a new episode, they enjoyed a rerun of Episode 7 "Triumph Over Masks." The good news is that this time fans will not have to wait so long for a new episode. The Masked Singer Season 2 will resume its run with episode 9 on Wednesday, December 4 featuring "Clash of the Masks." During this segment, four more of the remaining celebrities will take the stage to present another round of scintillating performances.

Since, we saw Flamingo, Leopard, Rottweiler and Flower compete against each other last week, we can hope to see Thingamajig, the Butterfly, the Fox and the Tree clash next.

More good news for "The Masked Singer" fans assure that the following week will not be anything less than a treat. To celebrate the festive season, the show is bringing a special two-night holiday event that will air for two consecutive days on December 10 and December 11. According to Heavy, the episode will feature double-unmasking which they have dubbed as unwrapping in the honour of holiday season.

So far, "The Masked Singer" season 2 has unmasked nine contestants that include some big names like Patti LaBelle, Kelly Osbourne, Raven Symone, Johnny Weir, and Laila Ali. Meanwhile, the show is yet to unveil Butterfly, Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, Thingamajig and Tree. However, the one face that fans cannot wait to unmask is Rottweiler. One after the other, he continues to impress the judges—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger—and the audience. He has given some memorable performances that include his week 1 rendition of "Maneater" by Hall & Oats.

Fans continue to wonder who Rottweiler on "The Masked Singer" is. However, some wild guesses by the judges include Bruno Mars, Brian Littrell, and Nick Lachey. Meanwhile, the internet is exploding with one name. Many fans and media outlets are pegging that it is "American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry behind the mask.

Meanwhile, Gold Derby looks certain about Rottweiler being the leading voice of the band Daughtry. However, we will know the truth only when Rottweiler is unmasked.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 airs Wednesdays on FOX.