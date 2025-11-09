The image of sisterhood and glamour surrounding the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand has been violently shredded by an extraordinary backstage drama.

What began as a routine orientation for the 2025 competition quickly descended into a full-scale walkout, public humiliation, and an international diplomatic crisis that has shaken the pageant world's foundations.

At the centre of the storm is the Danish reigning queen, Victoria Theilvig, and her stunning public absence from key events. Reports revealed the 2024 Miss Universe victor walked out of a delegate meeting after a senior executive publicly humiliated Miss Mexico's representative, Fatima Bosch.

The subsequent drama has seen the reigning queen allegedly refuse high-profile sponsor commitments, leading an executive from the rival Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant to step in, creating a scandalous scene that has cost the hosts millions in investments. Where is Victoria Theilvig, and why is a competitor now filling her shoes?

It should be noted, however, that these reports regarding the alleged refusal of sponsor duties and the exact details of the walkout are derived from circulating reports and IBTimes UK cannot be independently verify these claims.

The 'Abrupt Absence' of Victoria Theilvig

The most controversial question surrounding the 74th Miss Universe competition is the whereabouts of the reigning titleholder, Victoria Theilvig. During the 'Universe Ceremony,' Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Theilvig, allegedly 'hid inside her hotel room and refused sponsor photo ops,' according to reports from an MGI executive.

Her sudden disappearance continued as she reportedly declined to attend the Welcome Gala Dinner at Kora Beach Resort Phuket, a key commitment that was part of the contract signed with the host country, Thailand, and the Thai sponsors who had invested millions of dollars.

This conspicuous absence follows her dramatic intervention during a contentious orientation session earlier in the week.

According to witnesses, the exchange began when Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, declined to participate in an unscheduled sponsor photoshoot, agreeing only to those organised by the pageant's official media partner, Telemundo.

This disagreement escalated during the orientation, where Thai pageant executive, Nawat Itsaragrisil, publicly berated Bosch, leading to a heated exchange and a subsequent mass walkout by delegates.

@pageant.liveph BREAKING NEWS | MISS UNIVERSE 2025 What no one expected just happened in Thailand Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Grand International, publicly lashed out at Fatima Bosh and the Miss Universe Mexico organization, generating a strong controversy during the band imposition event. Facing tension, Nawat decided to withdraw from the event, while several female candidates opted to leave the ceremony in disagreement with the incident. If it were not enough, the current Miss Universe, Victoria, would have also shown her annoyance at the situation, making it clear that this was completely out of control. Social networks are exploding with reactions, and the public is demanding an official response from the organizations involved. & #MissUniverse2025 #FatimaBosh #MissUniverseMexico #BreakingNews #MissUniverseThailand ♬ original sound - pageant.liveph - pageant.liveph

Victoria Theilvig was quick to voice her outrage and support for Miss Mexico, telling reporters outside the venue: 'This is about women's rights. We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl, it's beyond disrespectful. That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm going.'

Her emotional stance, praising Bosch for 'standing up for yourself,' was hailed by many as 'the most empowering act in Miss Universe history.' However, her subsequent failure to fulfil professional obligations at the host events suggests the Danish queen's protest has morphed into an unprecedented standoff, according to those close to the host committee.

The Miss Grand International Takeover

The power vacuum left by Victoria Theilvig's alleged refusal to participate in promotional duties was swiftly filled by the competition.

In a development that has stunned the pageant world, Miss Grand International (MGI) Vice President Teresa Chaivisut revealed that reigning MGI Queen, Emma Mary Tiglao, graciously stepped in for a crucial photo opportunity with Miss Universe 2025 sponsors.

The intervention by Emma Tiglao, who recently clinched the first-ever back-to-back win for the Philippines at Miss Grand International 2025, was described as professional and respectful to the Thai hosts.

This direct substitution of duties—where MGI's titleholder assumes the responsibilities of the absent Miss Universe—underscores the severe nature of the ongoing dispute, as reported by MGI executives.

The underlying tension is rooted in a wider power struggle between the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) and the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) team, led by Nawat Itsaragrisil.

The MUO previously described MUT's voting contest as 'unauthorised,' while MUT, in turn, called out MUO for promoting a sponsor linked to online gambling, which is illegal under Thai law.

MUO responded to the walkout and rising crisis by restricting Itsaragrisil's involvement and sending a high-level delegation, led by CEO Mario Bucaro, to Thailand to coordinate with local partners and ensure the continuity of the pageant.

Despite the internal chaos and the absence of its reigning queen, all events for the 74th Miss Universe competition remain on schedule, with the coronation night set for November 21.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Miss Universe 2024 title holder Victoria Theilvig and Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao for comments.